Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58830 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112524 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150835 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57970 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107550 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70591 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34019 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141662 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59633 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133353 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135238 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163610 views
Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23117 views

Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.

Former Dynamo Kyiv and Austrian national team defender Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which he left in 2011 to join Swiss club Basel. This was reported by the Kleine Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Aleksandar Dragovic joined the Austrian army on Monday to resume his primary military service, which was interrupted about 14 years ago due to his transfer to Swiss Basel. Dragovic is to report to the Vienna Army Sports Center every morning for the next two months.

He will be exempted from regular service in the Austrian army because he is a professional football player. He will continue to train and play for Austria, which was confirmed by the club under the defender's Instagram post.

"My ankle will probably be swollen tomorrow. Perhaps I will be declared unfit for military service," Dragovic joked after the victory over his fierce rivals Rapid.

Addendum

Aleksandar Dragovic joined Dynamo Kyiv in the summer of 2013 from Swiss side Basel for €10 million. The Austrian defender played 111 matches for Dynamo Kyiv, scoring two goals against Zorya and Chelsea London. Interestingly, in the match against Chelsea, Dragovic scored first, and in the second half, after a corner kick, he equalized.

As a member of the White and Blues, Dragovic became the champion of Ukraine twice, won the Ukrainian Cup twice, and won the Ukrainian Super Cup once. In the 2015 Super Cup final against Shakhtar Donetsk, Dragovych even had to stand in for Oleksandr Shovkovskyi in the goal, as Dynamo had no more substitutes.

In 2016, the defender joined German side Bayer Leverkusen for €21 million. In the summer of 2024, he returned to Austria, for whom he had played since 2008.

Recall

The American soccer club Los Angeles, which has two world champions playing for it, has signed defender of the Ukrainian youth national team and Zhytomyr's Polissya Artem Smolyakov. The club paid 2 million euros to the Wolves, and the contract is valid until 2028.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
viennaVienna
austriaAustria
ukraineUkraine

