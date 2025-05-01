Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

Ukraine expects further active participation of the United States in peace efforts that should lead to a just and lasting end to the war. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with colleagues from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and Minister of Defense Yuriko Bakesa, reports UNN.

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently held a "very meaningful and valuable meeting" with US President Donald Trump in Rome, which had "qualitatively new elements" for further negotiations.

The Minister also mentioned several rounds of consultations in the format of "three plus the USA and Ukraine" with key European allies - France, Germany and Great Britain, which took place in Paris and London. The next meeting in the same format is expected to take place in the near future.

Consultations are currently underway between the allies to determine the place, format and content, because the main thing is the content and the result - Sybiha noted.

"And now all our efforts are aimed at achieving a just peace, and the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted in Jeddah without reservation, should be a fundamental step on this path," the minister added.

He emphasized that now the world community should put pressure on Russia to get a clear answer to the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea.

Ukraine accepted this proposal, we are ready, and Ukraine has never been an obstacle to achieving peace. Therefore, it is extremely important to continue these efforts. And we hope that the next round, which should take place soon, of negotiations in such a format of three and the USA, and Ukraine - will be another significant step towards achieving a just peace - Sybiha explained.

As CNN reported, the US State Department warned that Washington would abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made".

