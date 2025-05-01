Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 9642 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 8028 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 46042 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 132558 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 163802 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 258984 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 119444 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 249121 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173224 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120033 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

April 30, 08:02 PM • 10806 views

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 9510 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 12886 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

11:12 PM • 5726 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

11:45 PM • 9410 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 9488 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 73921 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 118859 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 152370 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 258933 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 34024 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 42156 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 34692 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 85950 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 134735 views
Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2142 views

Andriy Sybiga announced expectations for further active participation of the USA in peace efforts. Ukraine has accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire and calls on the world to put pressure on Russia.

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

Ukraine expects further active participation of the United States in peace efforts that should lead to a just and lasting end to the war. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with colleagues from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and Minister of Defense Yuriko Bakesa, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently held a "very meaningful and valuable meeting" with US President Donald Trump in Rome, which had "qualitatively new elements" for further negotiations.

The Minister also mentioned several rounds of consultations in the format of "three plus the USA and Ukraine" with key European allies - France, Germany and Great Britain, which took place in Paris and London. The next meeting in the same format is expected to take place in the near future.

Consultations are currently underway between the allies to determine the place, format and content, because the main thing is the content and the result

- Sybiha noted.

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war30.04.25, 11:04 • 113956 views

"And now all our efforts are aimed at achieving a just peace, and the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted in Jeddah without reservation, should be a fundamental step on this path," the minister added.

He emphasized that now the world community should put pressure on Russia to get a clear answer to the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea.

Ukraine accepted this proposal, we are ready, and Ukraine has never been an obstacle to achieving peace. Therefore, it is extremely important to continue these efforts. And we hope that the next round, which should take place soon, of negotiations in such a format of three and the USA, and Ukraine - will be another significant step towards achieving a just peace

- Sybiha explained.

Macron: The West will increase pressure on Russia in the coming days28.04.25, 23:55 • 4665 views

Recall

As CNN reported, the US State Department warned that Washington would abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made".

Carney: Russia must sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine in good faith01.05.25, 04:58 • 4416 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Brent
$60.96
Bitcoin
$94,780.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,236.89
Ethereum
$1,807.76