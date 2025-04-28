$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 6880 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 21188 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 34602 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 24834 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 23984 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 33835 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 28171 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14133 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 26255 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 73034 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Macron: The West will increase pressure on Russia in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In the coming days, the West will increase pressure on Russia on the issue of achieving peace in Ukraine. Macron urged Trump to act more firmly with Russia to achieve a ceasefire.

Macron: The West will increase pressure on Russia in the coming days

In the next eight to ten days, the West will increase pressure on Russia on the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Paris Match by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, he noted that he "remains cautious" on this issue, because "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

We must be united and we will convince. I believe that thanks to this meeting in the Vatican, we managed to put pressure on Russia. This was the goal, because it was wrong for pressure to be exerted only on Ukraine

- said Macron.

In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT28.04.25, 22:22 • 1008 views

According to him, during meetings in the Vatican at the funeral of Pope Francis, he persuaded US President Donald Trump to strengthen his position in negotiations with the Kremlin.

I told him again that we must be much tougher with Russia in order to push Vladimir Putin to a ceasefire. ... We must be ready, together with the Americans, to strengthen our position on Russia. ... I believe that I convinced the Americans of the possibility of escalating threats and strengthening sanctions in order to force the Russians to agree to a ceasefire

- said the President of France.

He added that "it is up to all of us to create the conditions for a strong and lasting peace."

Context

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, this was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia. In his opinion, it would be like a "capitulation".

Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky28.04.25, 22:54 • 934 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
