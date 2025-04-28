Macron: The West will increase pressure on Russia in the coming days

In the next eight to ten days, the West will increase pressure on Russia on the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with Paris Match by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, he noted that he "remains cautious" on this issue, because "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

We must be united and we will convince. I believe that thanks to this meeting in the Vatican, we managed to put pressure on Russia. This was the goal, because it was wrong for pressure to be exerted only on Ukraine - said Macron.

In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT

According to him, during meetings in the Vatican at the funeral of Pope Francis, he persuaded US President Donald Trump to strengthen his position in negotiations with the Kremlin.

I told him again that we must be much tougher with Russia in order to push Vladimir Putin to a ceasefire. ... We must be ready, together with the Americans, to strengthen our position on Russia. ... I believe that I convinced the Americans of the possibility of escalating threats and strengthening sanctions in order to force the Russians to agree to a ceasefire - said the President of France.

He added that "it is up to all of us to create the conditions for a strong and lasting peace."

Context

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, this was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia. In his opinion, it would be like a "capitulation".

Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky