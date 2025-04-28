Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with our partners. The priority of the meetings is air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy, reports UNN.

I held a meeting with our diplomats today - we are preparing meetings, we are preparing negotiations with our partners, Ukraine will participate in the summits that our state needs. The priority is obvious - air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy - so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, stated that some meetings between Ukraine and European and American delegations are already being prepared. Details of the meetings are currently unknown, but announcements of them can be seen this week.