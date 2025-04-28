Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 6888 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 21198 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 34607 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 24839 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 23989 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 33838 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 28172 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14133 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 26255 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 73035 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
47%
757 mm
Popular news

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 14296 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

April 28, 02:14 PM • 18140 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 15423 views

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

04:52 PM • 7460 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 10274 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 15457 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 33838 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 28172 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 26255 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 73035 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 14312 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35952 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35972 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 143082 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57346 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners. The priority of the meetings will be the issues of air defense, security and support for Ukraine to end the war.

Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners on air defense and security - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with our partners. The priority of the meetings is air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy, reports UNN.

I held a meeting with our diplomats today - we are preparing meetings, we are preparing negotiations with our partners, Ukraine will participate in the summits that our state needs. The priority is obvious - air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy - so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, stated that some meetings between Ukraine and European and American delegations are already being prepared. Details of the meetings are currently unknown, but announcements of them can be seen this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.72
Bitcoin
$94,790.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,362.49
Ethereum
$1,797.98