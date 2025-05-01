Carney: Russia must sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine in good faith

Russia must sit down at the negotiating table in good faith. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , reports UNN.

Details

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy this afternoon. Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to peace. Russia must sit down at the negotiating table in good faith," the head of the Canadian government wrote on social network X.

Carney noted that he looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy to the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, this summer.

Canada will continue our efforts among allies to ensure freedom, peace and security for Ukraine - Carney assured.

He added that "this war must end."

Let us remind you

On the eve of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He congratulated Carney and his Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada. The head of state also thanked the country and its people for their support and added that Ukraine is counting on effective cooperation.

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump "is trying to break us."

