"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" played to a draw in the central match of the 26th round of the UPL: results announced

On Sunday, April 27, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League - it ended in a draw with a score of 2:2. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Premier League.

Details

At first, the people of Donetsk opened the scoring after Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko brought a penalty, which Kevin converted. But 14 minutes later, Ehinaldu doubled the advantage for the Shakhtar team.

Despite being two goals behind, "Dynamo" did not give up - the people of Kyiv were able to win back one goal. Dubinchak passed to Vanat, after which "Dynamo" took the initiative and secured a draw thanks to Kabaev's goal at the end of the match.

As a result of this match, "Shakhtar" took third place in the UPL standings with 54 points. At the same time, "Dynamo" continues to occupy the first step, having already scored 64 points.

Let us remind you

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko in the match against "Obolon" scored his 113th goal for the "white and blue" in the Ukrainian Premier League. This goal allowed Yarmolenko to catch up with Serhiy Rebrov, who now heads the Ukrainian national team, in terms of goals in the UPL for Dynamo.