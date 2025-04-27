"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" played to a draw in the central match of the 26th round of the UPL: results announced

$41.690.00
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
04:20 PM • 4834 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 25966 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 75258 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 72278 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 54632 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 115951 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 62592 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50904 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 11:13 AM • 50743 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54230 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Publications
Exclusives
Donetsk region under fire from Russian invaders: four dead, 17 wounded, destruction

April 27, 09:07 AM • 5782 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 20541 views

The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

April 27, 09:40 AM • 3758 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 11565 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

01:41 PM • 3472 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 115947 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 97335 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 126607 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 177035 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 336384 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 75255 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37132 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73044 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64267 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68089 views
Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" played to a draw in the central match of the 26th round of the UPL: results announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Donetsk's Shakhtar and Kyiv's Dynamo played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. It ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" played to a draw in the central match of the 26th round of the UPL: results announced

On Sunday, April 27, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League - it ended in a draw with a score of 2:2. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Premier League.

Details

At first, the people of Donetsk opened the scoring after Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko brought a penalty, which Kevin converted. But 14 minutes later, Ehinaldu doubled the advantage for the Shakhtar team.

Despite being two goals behind, "Dynamo" did not give up - the people of Kyiv were able to win back one goal. Dubinchak passed to Vanat, after which "Dynamo" took the initiative and secured a draw thanks to Kabaev's goal at the end of the match.

As a result of this match, "Shakhtar" took third place in the UPL standings with 54 points. At the same time, "Dynamo" continues to occupy the first step, having already scored 64 points.

Let us remind you

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko in the match against "Obolon" scored his 113th goal for the "white and blue" in the Ukrainian Premier League. This goal allowed Yarmolenko to catch up with Serhiy Rebrov, who now heads the Ukrainian national team, in terms of goals in the UPL for Dynamo.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
