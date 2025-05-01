$41.560.18
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 32149 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 28364 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 61420 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 147564 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 179530 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 275800 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 123953 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 250072 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173853 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120453 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Publications
Exclusives
Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2694 views

Against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine, 16 countries in the EU have initiated a request to activate the "exception clause". This should facilitate the transition to higher defense spending at the national level.

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

16 countries of the European Union have decided to request the activation of the "escape clause" provided for in the EU's plan to build up the necessary defence potential, which should facilitate the transition to the necessary higher defence spending at the national level, the Council of the EU reported on April 30, UNN writes.

Details

Referring to the conclusions of the European Council on European Defence of 6 March 2025, all Member States are said to be committed to building up the necessary defence potential in the EU.

The reformed EU economic governance structure allows Member States to "use flexibility where exceptional circumstances beyond the control of the Member State have a significant impact on the public finances of the Member State concerned, while ensuring fiscal sustainability in the medium term".

As stated by the European Commission in its communication of 19 March, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its threat to European security are such exceptional circumstances and affect public finances, requiring a build-up of defence capabilities.

In this context, the Council has initiated a coordinated request to activate the national escape clause. Currently, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland have decided to request the activation of the clause.

- the European institution said.

In other cases, already planned capacity building is also continuing. The above does not prejudice the specificity of the security and defence policy of some Member States.

The clause covers a period of four years and a maximum of 1.5 per cent of GDP in flexibility. Member States remain committed to implementing the revised economic governance structure throughout the term of the clause.

The use of flexibility is said to facilitate the transition to necessary higher defence spending at national level in Member States, while ensuring debt sustainability. This is expected to "significantly contribute to strengthening the EU's security and protecting our citizens, while strengthening its overall defence readiness, reducing its strategic dependence, addressing its critical capability gaps and strengthening the European defence technological and industrial base across the Union".

Earlier

Brussels has presented a plan that it says could increase the bloc's military spending by €650 billion, as part of a broader €800 billion ReArm Europe package, which includes €150 billion in loans for joint procurement projects.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112143 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
European Union
Finland
Denmark
Slovenia
Lithuania
Belgium
Czech Republic
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Germany
Portugal
Slovakia
Hungary
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
