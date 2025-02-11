It is a pity that it happened: Shevchenko supports Mudryk in doping scandal

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33002 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122102 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101993 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113177 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156750 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101333 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79078 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147159 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78467 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135554 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137416 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165498 views
It is a pity that it happened: Shevchenko supports Mudryk in doping scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28092 views

The head of the UAF, Andriy Shevchenko, confirmed that he had received inquiries from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. The UAF will support the player and is awaiting the results of the B test, which may exonerate the player.

UAF head Andriy Shevchenko commented for the first time on the well-known doping scandal of Ukrainian national team striker Mykhailo Mudryk, UNN correspondent.

We have received requests from his lawyers. We are in correspondence with them. It is a pity that it happened this way. Mykhailo Mudryk is very important for the national team. We will support him 

- Shevchenko said during a press conference.

As UNN reported, Mykhailo Mudryk tested positive for doping in December last year. Since then, the Ukrainian has not played in official matches. However, the footballer has taken another B sample. If it is negative, the Ukrainian may be acquitted.

"We all believe that Mudryk is innocent. Is this the end of his career at Chelsea? No, I don't think so. I think he will return, although we don't know when - this is the only doubt we have at the moment, but he will definitely return," added the UAF head. 

Alexander Karamushka

Sports
andriy-shevchenkoAndriy Shevchenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising