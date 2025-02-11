It is a pity that it happened: Shevchenko supports Mudryk in doping scandal

UAF head Andriy Shevchenko commented for the first time on the well-known doping scandal of Ukrainian national team striker Mykhailo Mudryk, UNN correspondent.

We have received requests from his lawyers. We are in correspondence with them. It is a pity that it happened this way. Mykhailo Mudryk is very important for the national team. We will support him - Shevchenko said during a press conference.

As UNN reported, Mykhailo Mudryk tested positive for doping in December last year. Since then, the Ukrainian has not played in official matches. However, the footballer has taken another B sample. If it is negative, the Ukrainian may be acquitted.

"We all believe that Mudryk is innocent. Is this the end of his career at Chelsea? No, I don't think so. I think he will return, although we don't know when - this is the only doubt we have at the moment, but he will definitely return," added the UAF head.