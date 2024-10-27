Legendary footballer Shevchenko visits Odesa Children's Hospital
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Shevchenko and the head of the Odesa RSA visited the regional children's clinical hospital. The legendary footballer presented children with autographed balls and other gifts.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, together with the legendary Ukrainian footballer, President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko, visited the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, reports UNN.
"This visit was a real holiday for the children undergoing treatment. We visited the rehabilitation, intensive care and trauma departments. The guest of honor presented the children with autographed balls and other useful gifts. It was a pleasant surprise for the young football players and fans.
It is important to support children in their struggle for health and give them joy, because such moments help them find the strength to recover," Kiper wrote on Telegram.