"Bang, bang, the game is over": Wayne Bridge spoke about the "incredible" fight between Shevchenko and Ben-Haim
Kyiv • UNN
Wayne Bridge recounted how Andriy Shevchenko taught Tal Ben-Haim a lesson during training at "Chelsea". The Israeli defender received a series of punches after ignoring Shevchenko's warning.
Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge revealed how former Ukraine national team forward and now president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko "taught a lesson" to his teammate, Israel national team defender Tal Ben-Haim, reports UNN.
Wayne Bridge, a former teammate of Andriy Shevchenko at Chelsea, recalled how the Ukrainian forward "taught a lesson" to Israeli defender Tal Ben-Haim: "The best fight was between Shevchenko and Ben-Haim. Tal liked to get into tackles, and there were a couple of incidents between him and Shevchenko."
Shevchenko warned him, but Tal was impossible to stop, and he went in again. They both essentially found themselves one-on-one. And Sheva executed a combination. Incredible. It was something like a jab, cross, hook, cross. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. The game is over. It's all over, buddy. Then just move on, it's all settled. Tal just had to swallow his pride and move on. And just don't get close to Sheva anymore,
Wayne Bridge played as a left-back for Chelsea from 2003 to 2009. It was in 2006 that Chelsea, owned by Roman Abramovich, paid £30.8 million for 29-year-old Shevchenko (about €45 million). Tal Ben-Haim joined Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers in 2007 and played 13 matches for Chelsea.
