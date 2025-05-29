The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported a charity project for orphans

In May, a charity auction was held at the "Dynamo" stadium named after Valerii Lobanovskyi. Its goal was to raise funds for the construction of a sports field for orphans from the Zhytomyr Baby Home. The Andrii Matiukha Foundation provided financial support for organizing the event. The auction was also organized by the Dynamo Football Club, the Ukrainian Journalists’ National Team, and the news agency "News Center."

The raised funds will be used to develop the infrastructure of the Medical Rehabilitation and Palliative Care Center for Children in Zhytomyr. The project includes not only a football field but also an inclusive sports playground. It will be accessible not only to the institution’s children but also to approximately six thousand children from the region.

What was presented at the auction

Among the lots were items associated with famous Ukrainian athletes:

jerseys with autographs of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Illia Zabarnyi;

balls signed by Andrii Shevchenko and other players of the Ukrainian national team;

boxing gloves from Vitalii Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk;

a sneaker from Serhii Stakhovskyi;

a commemorative coin from a boxing world champion.

Andrii Matiukha, president of the foundation, emphasized that participating in such initiatives helps create conditions for supporting children in difficult life circumstances. The comment was provided by the press service during the event.

Key areas of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s work

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation implements initiatives in the following areas: educational programs, sports development, support for medical institutions, assistance to veterans, and strengthening defense capabilities.

Participation in the auction became another example of supporting social projects. The format of involvement included organizational assistance and informational support.