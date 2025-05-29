The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported a charity project for orphans

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12965 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31969 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31834 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56900 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62739 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101930 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103656 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111435 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100824 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171255 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56808 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139808 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217243 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227746 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231721 views
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23291 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32335 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84329 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144476 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82984 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported a charity project for orphans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported an auction for the construction of a sports ground for orphans from the Zhytomyr Children's Home. The raised funds will go to the Rehabilitation and Assistance Center for Children.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported a charity project for orphans

In May, a charity auction was held at the "Dynamo" stadium named after Valerii Lobanovskyi. Its goal was to raise funds for the construction of a sports field for orphans from the Zhytomyr Baby Home. The Andrii Matiukha Foundation provided financial support for organizing the event. The auction was also organized by the Dynamo Football Club, the Ukrainian Journalists’ National Team, and the news agency "News Center."

The raised funds will be used to develop the infrastructure of the Medical Rehabilitation and Palliative Care Center for Children in Zhytomyr. The project includes not only a football field but also an inclusive sports playground. It will be accessible not only to the institution’s children but also to approximately six thousand children from the region.

What was presented at the auction

Among the lots were items associated with famous Ukrainian athletes:

  • jerseys with autographs of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Illia Zabarnyi;
    • balls signed by Andrii Shevchenko and other players of the Ukrainian national team;
      • boxing gloves from Vitalii Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk;
        • a sneaker from Serhii Stakhovskyi;
          • a commemorative coin from a boxing world champion.

            Andrii Matiukha, president of the foundation, emphasized that participating in such initiatives helps create conditions for supporting children in difficult life circumstances. The comment was provided by the press service during the event.

            Key areas of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s work

            The Andrii Matiukha Foundation implements initiatives in the following areas: educational programs, sports development, support for medical institutions, assistance to veterans, and strengthening defense capabilities.

            Participation in the auction became another example of supporting social projects. The format of involvement included organizational assistance and informational support.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            SocietySports
            Andriy Shevchenko
            FC Dynamo Kyiv
            Vitali Klitschko
            Ukraine
            Oleksandr Usyk
            Zhytomyr
