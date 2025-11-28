$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 10568 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 15966 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 23501 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 19493 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 16229 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 33710 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21177 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18279 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 38172 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20167 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 17064 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 32795 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 23326 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 10460 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 9392 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 23484 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 23368 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 33702 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 32838 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 38167 views
Actual
Social network

"Smachnoho": English football club "Brentford" of Yarmolyuk organized a Ukrainian cuisine day at the club base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

English football club "Brentford" organized a Ukrainian cuisine day at its base, where player Yehor Yarmolyuk presented dishes and interesting facts about Ukraine. The head coach and teammates tasted Ukrainian dishes, and the club shared information about the geographical center of Europe, traditions, and the symbolism of the flag.

"Smachnoho": English football club "Brentford" of Yarmolyuk organized a Ukrainian cuisine day at the club base

English "Brentford", for which Ukrainian national team midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk plays, organized a day of Ukrainian cuisine at the club's base, and also shared interesting facts about Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's social media.

Details

Smachnoho. Yehor Yarmoliuk brought the taste of Ukraine to "Jersey Road" for our themed lunch

- the club's message says.

At this lunch, there was also a sign with interesting facts about Ukraine:

Ukraine is the geographical center of Europe;

It is the largest country located entirely in Europe;

Ukrainians wear all wedding rings on their right hand;

The tradition of pysanky (Easter eggs) originates from Ukraine;

The word "borscht", Ukraine's national dish, comes from the Ukrainian language;

The city of Lviv is home to the largest number of cafes per capita in the world (approximately 1500 establishments);

The blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag symbolize the sky over wheat fields.

The photos published by the club show the club's head coach Keith Andrews, as well as Yarmoliuk's teammates Yunus Konak, Myles Peart-Harris, and Mikkel Damsgaard, serving Ukrainian dishes.

For reference

Yehor Yarmoliuk moved to "Brentford" in 2022 from "Dnipro-1". This season he played 14 matches and recorded one assist.

During his time at the club, the Ukrainian national team midfielder managed to win the hearts of the English club's fans, including 11-year-old Eddie.

After the "Brentford" vs "Manchester United" match, Yehor Yarmoliuk surprised him by giving him his home jersey, which he wore in the match - a moment Eddie called his biggest dream

- it is stated in the description under the video published by the club.

The club added, "to celebrate this event, we brought Eddie and Yehor together again at the match against Newcastle to create a moment he will never forget. This is what Brentford is all about: connections, community, and creating memories that last a lifetime."

Addition

Yarmoliuk is not the only footballer who feeds foreigners Ukrainian dishes. The former forward of Kyiv "Dynamo", "Milan" and London "Chelsea" previously said that the long-time captain of "Milan" Paolo Maldini was surprised by how Shevchenko eats salo.

"Honestly. Someone even thought it was a drug. After all, I didn't understand then that Italians had never seen salo in their lives. Just like there is never snow at the equator in Africa, so it was with them. I remember, I cut off the first thin slice and offered it to Maldini. He refused. Then I put the salo on bread and started chewing. You should have seen Paolo's eyes and the whole company at that moment. And how do you think it ended? Every time I returned to Italy afterwards, I had to carry half a bag of salo for the Milan players, they loved it so much. There were so many orders that I already regretted that I had so carelessly brought Ukrainian drug to the Milan base then," Shevchenko said.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final match of the 2026 World Cup qualification playoffs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

