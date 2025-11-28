"Smachnoho": English football club "Brentford" of Yarmolyuk organized a Ukrainian cuisine day at the club base

English "Brentford", for which Ukrainian national team midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk plays, organized a day of Ukrainian cuisine at the club's base, and also shared interesting facts about Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's social media.

Smachnoho. Yehor Yarmoliuk brought the taste of Ukraine to "Jersey Road" for our themed lunch - the club's message says.

At this lunch, there was also a sign with interesting facts about Ukraine:

Ukraine is the geographical center of Europe;

It is the largest country located entirely in Europe;

Ukrainians wear all wedding rings on their right hand;

The tradition of pysanky (Easter eggs) originates from Ukraine;

The word "borscht", Ukraine's national dish, comes from the Ukrainian language;

The city of Lviv is home to the largest number of cafes per capita in the world (approximately 1500 establishments);

The blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag symbolize the sky over wheat fields.

The photos published by the club show the club's head coach Keith Andrews, as well as Yarmoliuk's teammates Yunus Konak, Myles Peart-Harris, and Mikkel Damsgaard, serving Ukrainian dishes.

Yehor Yarmoliuk moved to "Brentford" in 2022 from "Dnipro-1". This season he played 14 matches and recorded one assist.

During his time at the club, the Ukrainian national team midfielder managed to win the hearts of the English club's fans, including 11-year-old Eddie.

After the "Brentford" vs "Manchester United" match, Yehor Yarmoliuk surprised him by giving him his home jersey, which he wore in the match - a moment Eddie called his biggest dream - it is stated in the description under the video published by the club.

The club added, "to celebrate this event, we brought Eddie and Yehor together again at the match against Newcastle to create a moment he will never forget. This is what Brentford is all about: connections, community, and creating memories that last a lifetime."

Yarmoliuk is not the only footballer who feeds foreigners Ukrainian dishes. The former forward of Kyiv "Dynamo", "Milan" and London "Chelsea" previously said that the long-time captain of "Milan" Paolo Maldini was surprised by how Shevchenko eats salo.

"Honestly. Someone even thought it was a drug. After all, I didn't understand then that Italians had never seen salo in their lives. Just like there is never snow at the equator in Africa, so it was with them. I remember, I cut off the first thin slice and offered it to Maldini. He refused. Then I put the salo on bread and started chewing. You should have seen Paolo's eyes and the whole company at that moment. And how do you think it ended? Every time I returned to Italy afterwards, I had to carry half a bag of salo for the Milan players, they loved it so much. There were so many orders that I already regretted that I had so carelessly brought Ukrainian drug to the Milan base then," Shevchenko said.

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final match of the 2026 World Cup qualification playoffs.