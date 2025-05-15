Former Chelsea partners of Andriy Shevchenko, forward Didier Drogba and goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini, who played in a charity match to support Ukraine, are planning to go to Russia to play in a gala match in honor of the 20th anniversary of Moscow's CSKA victory in the UEFA Cup. This was reported by the CSKA press service, UNN reports.

Details

Didier Drogba is a participant in the gala match on May 18 at VEB Arena. The Ivorian striker will strengthen the team of world stars who will play against the red and blue legends - CSKA said.

The day before, the club announced that Brazilians Rogerio Fidelis and Miguel, as well as Italian Paulo Cannavaro, whose brother Fabio Cannavaro played in Game4Ukraine in 2023, which was dedicated to raising funds to help rebuild Ukrainian facilities and infrastructure affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will take part in the match.

In addition, another participant in the Game4Ukraine match, Carlo Cudicini, is also planning to play in the match against CSKA.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that CSKA plans to hold a match on May 18 dedicated to the 20th anniversary of its victory in the UEFA Cup. The match is planned to be held between the teams "CSKA-2005", the squad that won the UEFA Cup final, and the "UEFA Cup team".

Former French national team, Real Madrid, and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele, who, like Cudicini, played for Andriy Shevchenko's team in a charity match in support of Ukraine two years ago, is also planning to take part in this match.

Let us remind you

Former Roma and Italian national team forward Francesco Totti visited Russia to participate in the "Bookmaker Rating" ceremony, which will be held in Moscow. Totti faced criticism online, with users writing that the Roma legend had sold out for rubles and asking him if he would come to Kryvyi Rih, where Russians killed 20 people.

At the same time, former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu declined an invitation to the match of legends of the Russian club Zenit, which will take place on May 25. However, Ukrainian traitor Anatoliy Tymoshchuk and Portuguese Nani are planning to play for St. Petersburg.