Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1330 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 32825 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34353 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 39909 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80672 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100960 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156439 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145788 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296170 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104276 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 32825 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98787 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 175224 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 242175 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296170 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Actual

Shevchenko's former Chelsea teammates Drogba and Cudicini are planning to attend a tournament in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Didier Drogba and Carlo Cudicini, who played for Ukraine, will participate in a gala match in Moscow to celebrate the 20th anniversary of CSKA's victory in the UEFA Cup.

Shevchenko's former Chelsea teammates Drogba and Cudicini are planning to attend a tournament in Moscow

Former Chelsea partners of Andriy Shevchenko, forward Didier Drogba and goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini, who played in a charity match to support Ukraine, are planning to go to Russia to play in a gala match in honor of the 20th anniversary of Moscow's CSKA victory in the UEFA Cup. This was reported by the CSKA press service, UNN reports.

Details

Didier Drogba is a participant in the gala match on May 18 at VEB Arena. The Ivorian striker will strengthen the team of world stars who will play against the red and blue legends 

 - CSKA said. 

The day before, the club announced that Brazilians Rogerio Fidelis and Miguel, as well as Italian Paulo Cannavaro, whose brother Fabio Cannavaro played in Game4Ukraine in 2023, which was dedicated to raising funds to help rebuild Ukrainian facilities and infrastructure affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will take part in the match.

In addition, another participant in the Game4Ukraine match, Carlo Cudicini, is also planning to play in the match against CSKA.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that CSKA plans to hold a match on May 18 dedicated to the 20th anniversary of its victory in the UEFA Cup. The match is planned to be held between the teams "CSKA-2005", the squad that won the UEFA Cup final, and the "UEFA Cup team".

Former French national team, Real Madrid, and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele, who, like Cudicini, played for Andriy Shevchenko's team in a charity match in support of Ukraine two years ago, is also planning to take part in this match.

France legend Claude Makélélé agreed to come to a tournament in moscow: earlier the football player played in a match to support Ukraine.30.04.25, 22:24 • 5955 views

Let us remind you

Former Roma and Italian national team forward Francesco Totti visited Russia to participate in the "Bookmaker Rating" ceremony, which will be held in Moscow. Totti faced criticism online, with users writing that the Roma legend had sold out for rubles and asking him if he would come to Kryvyi Rih, where Russians killed 20 people.

At the same time, former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu declined an invitation to the match of legends of the Russian club Zenit, which will take place on May 25. However, Ukrainian traitor Anatoliy Tymoshchuk and Portuguese Nani are planning to play for St. Petersburg.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Andriy Shevchenko
France
