Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has decided to elect Andriy Shevchenko, President of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), and Kateryna Monzul, Head of the UAF Referees Committee, to FIFA's standing committees. This was reported on the UAF website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made in accordance with an amendment to the FIFA Statutes, approved at the organization's 74th Congress, which states the need to restructure FIFA's standing committees to ensure the participation of more member associations in decision-making processes, as well as to involve more women in these processes.

In accordance with this procedure, the FIFA Council, at its last meeting, appointed the chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, and members of FIFA's standing committees for a four-year term (2025-2029). - the report says.

It is specified that, thus, UAF President Andriy Shevchenko was elected chairman of the FIFA Football Future Committee, and Kateryna Monzul, head of the UAF Referees Committee, was elected a member of the FIFA Women's Football Stakeholders Committee.

Recall

Andriy Shevchenko was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in the "Foreign Footballers" category. At the ceremony in Coverciano, he read an emotional letter in which he thanked Italy and Milan.

