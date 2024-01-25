Andriy Shevchenko becomes the new president of UAF

Andriy Shevchenko has been elected the new president of the Ukrainian Football Association. Delegates at the UAF's extraordinary Congress voted for the decision, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

At the UAF Congress, 93 delegates voted in favor of Shevchenko, while 0 voted against and abstained.

Shevchenko was the only candidate for the post of UAF president. He was nominated for this position by all permanent members of the Ukrainian Football Association a month before the election.

Shevchenko then confirmed that he would run in the election.

As president of the UAF, Andriy Shevchenko will replace Andriy Pavelkowho has held the position since 2015. Pavelko is currently involved in a case of embezzlement and has been placed in a pre-trial detention center.