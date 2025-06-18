FA accused Mudryk of doping: the Ukrainian could be disqualified for 4 years

The Football Association (FA) has charged Ukrainian winger of "Chelsea" Mykhailo Mudryk with violating anti-doping rules. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification. This is reported by The Telegraph, citing an FA spokesperson, as reported by UNN.

We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations in relation to the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, pursuant to Rules 3 and 4 of the FA Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are unable to provide further comments at this time. - stated the FA spokesperson.

The publication notes that according to the Football Association's rules, the Ukrainian forward could be disqualified for up to four years after he provided a positive "A" sample last year, which is believed to contain the prohibited substance meldonium, which enhances athletic performance.

The footballer is cooperating with the leading law firm Morgan Sports Law, which was previously involved in the appeal in a similar case of Paul Pogba. The French midfielder managed to reduce his disqualification period from four years to 18 months.

In December last year, the Ukrainian midfielder of the English football club "Chelsea" Mykhailo Mudryk failed a doping test.

Football club "Chelsea" confirmed the positive doping test of the Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk. In turn, the footballer himself stated that he had not knowingly taken any prohibited substances.

Head of UAF Andriy Shevchenko confirmed receiving requests from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. UAF will support the player and awaits the results of sample B, which may exonerate the footballer.