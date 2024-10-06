Hurricane Kirk is approaching Europe: Germany faces a powerful storm

A powerful storm is bearing down on Germany as Hurricane Kirk moves across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It will arrive in Europe around the middle or end of next week. This was reported by SPIEGEL, according to UNN.

A powerful storm is bearing down on Germany: Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It will arrive in Europe around the middle or end of next week as an extratropical low. What this will look like exactly is still very unclear , the publication reports.

It is noted that the hurricane was located in the central part of the Atlantic Ocean, about 2 thousand kilometers northeast of the North Levard Islands, and the maximum wind speed reached 185 km per hour.

The hurricane is expected to hit France.

