Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs

On Sunday, September 21, at 10:42 PM, a solar eclipse will occur, coinciding with the autumn equinox. All events of this period will affect us for at least six months. What effect this will have on various spheres of life, and what to expect in the period from September 15 to 21 - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

When and where will the solar eclipse take place?

"The solar eclipse will occur on September 21, 2025, at 10:42 PM Kyiv time, in the 30th degree of the sign of Virgo, on the karmic axis Virgo-Pisces. This annular eclipse will be visible in South America, partially in Africa, and the Atlantic Ocean. The eclipse corridor began on September 7 with a lunar eclipse in Pisces and will end on September 21 with a solar one," Bazylenko noted.

All events of this period will affect our lives for at least six months, and for some - if karmic nodes are activated in the personal horoscope - they can lay down programs for the next 18 years.

Be sure to analyze what happened to you two weeks before the eclipse: these are the topics that will continue, the astrologer noted.

Why is this eclipse so special?

According to her, first, it occurs on the eve of the autumn equinox (September 22), which is always a point of balance between light and darkness. This adds even more power to the eclipse, making it one of the most important of the year.

Secondly, the power of this eclipse is enhanced by the fact that the Sun and Moon are in exact opposition to Saturn and Neptune, and also form a large "Sail" configuration with generational planets. This means large-scale processes that go far beyond personal life.

In which sign does the eclipse occur and what does it mean?

The eclipse occurs in the sign of Virgo. The symbolism of this sign includes:

duties and responsibilities in the family and society;

work, professional activity, daily affairs;

health, physical condition and medicine;

material support and service.

During an eclipse, these topics become particularly acute. People may feel irritated by claims that arise in everyday life or at work. We may be more demanding of ourselves, dissatisfied with our bodies, professional results, or relationships.

During this period, it is important to listen to other people and consider their needs. Otherwise, minor misunderstandings can escalate into major conflicts.

Many may feel a desire to change their profession or activity. At this time, it is good to consider plans, make notes, but it is better not to rush into drastic actions.

What astrological aspects make the eclipse difficult?

Opposition of the Sun and Moon to Saturn in Pisces (in conjunction with Neptune, in retrograde motion). This is a symbol of tests, lessons from the state, the system, as well as karmic lessons in everyone's life. Saturn also symbolizes older people - they can become a key factor in events both in the family and in politics. Some world leaders of the older generation may make fatal mistakes, help overcome a crisis, or find themselves under a real threat to their lives or a reduction in their lifespan.

Opposition to Neptune raises themes of illusions, confusion, false information. This is a time when we either say goodbye to deceptions or fall into their trap. In conjunction with Saturn, this configuration also affects health: the immune and skeletal systems. Injuries, weakening of the body are possible, so it is worth taking care of the body.

Black Moon (Lilith) in conjunction with Proserpina in Scorpio enhances crisis themes, transformations, financial and psychological trials.

"Sail" configuration: Sun, Moon, Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus. This includes generational planets and indicates global changes - new alliances, changing borders, the destruction of the old world and the creation of a new one. The process has already begun in 2025, will intensify by winter 2026, and will continue.

Mars-Pluto square (until September 24). This is one of the most intense war aspects, which brings an exacerbation of conflicts, cataclysms, and mass events. It will be active for at least six months.

What are the possible political and global consequences?

"Opposition to Saturn and the "Sail" configuration speak of serious changes in power. This especially applies to older leaders with an overly conservative or authoritarian style of government. They may make critical mistakes or, conversely, become a key figure in resolving a crisis. But at the same time, for some of them, there is also a threat to life or health, which can affect the political balance in the world. Harsh political wars and even real military actions may intensify in the world. At the same time, this process is not only destructive - a new world order is gradually being born in place of old structures," Bazylenko adds.

Does the eclipse affect nature and medicine?

"Yes. Any eclipse always affects natural processes as well. Especially this time, when we have the opposition of Saturn (earth) and Neptune (water). This can manifest as earthquakes, floods, natural disasters, or other anomalous phenomena. In medicine, this aspect indicates problems with the skeletal system, immunity, and the exacerbation of chronic diseases. Added to this is the risk of new epidemics and viruses that may spread in the coming months. It is worth paying more attention to health, strengthening immunity, and protecting yourself from overloads," the astrologer emphasizes.

And what is the way out for us, ordinary people?

Since the eclipse occurs on the Virgo-Pisces axis, the way out lies in the qualities of Pisces:

trust in a higher plan;

spirituality and faith;

ability to forgive;

ability to let go of control;

mercy and compassion.

If the energy of Virgo pulls us into criticism and dissatisfaction, the energy of Pisces will help soften this state and find harmony.

What should we do during this period?

Avoid impulsive actions and conflicts. Work on basic needs: health, nutrition, rest. Observe your illusions and free yourself from them.

Plan, but do not start important matters until the corridor is over. Pay attention to spiritual practices and inner balance.

"It is especially important: after the eclipse ends, when the first lunar day begins, the power will be maximal for working with our desires and plans. This is a time for formulating intentions, dreams, and goals for the future," says Bazylenko.

Conclusion

The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, is one of the most powerful of the year. It lays down scenarios not only for the coming months but also for decades to come. This is a time of great karmic lessons, trials, and at the same time new opportunities.

The main thing is to go through this period with dignity, not to succumb to illusions, to take care of your health, and to focus on spiritual values. Only then, even in the most difficult conditions, will we be able to find a path to renewal.

Solar eclipse forecast for September 21, 2025, for all Zodiac signs

Aries

The solar eclipse can be a turning point for you in the financial sphere. In the best case, it is a chance for new investments, developing your own business, or obtaining resources. But there is also a downside: excessive loans, unbearable obligations, or ill-considered expenses can drag you into financial difficulties.

The eclipse will also raise old emotional themes related to family or parents. This is a time to honestly look at grievances and let them go, so as not to drag them into the future.

For the coming year, it is important to avoid illusions and deceptions in finances and relationships. Monitor your health, especially your immune system and protection against infectious diseases.

Taurus

The next six months for you will be closely related to the topic of abroad. This could be a move, immigration, or even a return to your homeland. At the same time, many opportunities open up for learning, especially foreign languages, as well as for spiritual and personal growth.

New acquaintances from other countries may appear in your life, and among them - true friends or important allies. Changes will also affect your personal sphere: events may occur in the lives of your children, and for some - even in the lives of grandchildren.

This is a time when the world becomes wider for you, opening up new perspectives and horizons.

Gemini

This eclipse opens up brilliant career opportunities for you. In the next six months, you can make an ambitious leap forward, climb the career ladder, and strengthen your authority in the eyes of others. This is a time to implement bold plans and expand your own business.

The support of family and loved ones plays a big role - it is thanks to them that you will feel more confident. Do not forget to use the power of the eclipse to formulate desires and plans: everything written during this period has a great chance of being realized.

Cancer

This eclipse opens doors for you to a new, higher-quality environment.

In the next six months, new friends and allies will appear in your life who will play an important role in your development. You will have the opportunity to join interesting projects, expand your horizons, and raise your own authority.

You now have two main directions:

teamwork - joint projects will bring success;

modern technologies - it is important to keep up with the times and integrate the latest approaches into your activities.

Be active, open to change, and be sure to use the power of the eclipse to write down your desires.

Leo

For you, this eclipse suggests: focus more on the internal than on the external. The next six months will be a time of spiritual search and self-discovery.

Psychology, meditations, spiritual practices will help you discover inner strength and restore confidence.

It is important to pay attention to subconscious processes - they will determine your state and subsequent decisions. Do not forget about rest and periodic solitude: time for yourself will become a resource, thanks to which everything external will gradually fall into place.

In addition, new opportunities may open up for you related to travel abroad, immigration, or resolving documents related to foreign affairs. This can be a source of luck and new prospects.

Virgo

This eclipse occurs in your sign, so its influence on you will be especially strong. The events that are laid down now will have power not only for six months but can also determine your path for the next 18 years.

The main task of this period is to take care of yourself. It is important to find harmony between the inner and outer world, to establish contact with your own "I". Your well-being, balance, and inner confidence will be the basis of all subsequent decisions.

It is precisely how whole and attentive you are to yourself that determines what your new life cycle will be like.

Libra

This eclipse opens up great financial opportunities for you in the next six months. You will be able to develop your own business, find new sources of income, and reach a higher level in the financial sphere. For some, this will be a chance to strengthen their business, for others - an opportunity to acquire something new and valuable that will improve your standard of living.

Now it is important to lay down the right habits in the sphere of money and work. To take advantage of these chances, you need physical and energetic resources. Take care of the harmony of body and soul - then financial results will come naturally and successfully.

Scorpio

This eclipse will bring you large-scale changes in consciousness, in the way you see the world, and in your circle of communication. In the next six months, you will receive a lot of information. This is a great time for learning and self-education: courses, language learning, new skills - all this will help you reach a new level.

Events may also affect your close environment - brothers, sisters, or those you consider your small homeland.

At the same time, the eclipse reminds: it is important to preserve inner purity. If you allow negative qualities or bad habits to take over, everything can turn against you. Maintain balance, work on yourself - and this period will open the way to growth for you.

Sagittarius

For you, the next six months, your immediate environment - family and home - will be paramount. This is a time when you should put your household in order, do repairs, or make changes in your home. For single representatives of the sign, the opportunity to create their own family may open up. The importance of caring for parents and elders in the family also increases.

In the professional sphere, some Sagittarians will be able to switch to freelance or work from home, which will allow them to better combine work and family responsibilities.

In addition, a great opportunity opens up for solving housing issues: from acquiring your own home to arranging a space where you will truly feel at home.

This period emphasizes the importance of family, traditions, and your role in your own family. What you lay down now will become the foundation for many years to come.

Capricorn

This eclipse fills you with true solar energy. You will become more charismatic, open, and noticeable, attracting the attention of others.

In the professional sphere, this is a chance to express yourself brightly, especially if you are engaged in creativity - success can be truly colossal.

This time is also favorable for those who work with children or youth. In general, children will play a special role in your life in the near future: they can become a source of inspiration, joy, and change.

You should abandon excessive conservatism and allow yourself to become "young at heart" - to accept new things more easily and open up to the world.

Romantic relationships, long-awaited and bright, may appear on the horizon. And for some, a hobby or creative activity will gradually turn into a main profession and source of income.

Aquarius

This eclipse will tell you in which area you can be most useful to other people and society. In the next six months, you will more clearly feel what makes your life meaningful and fulfilling.

New projects may appear that will give you the feeling that you are creating something important. This is also a good time to participate in joint initiatives, work with groups, volunteer, or social ideas.

It is important not to dissolve in the demands of others, but to find a balance: to realize yourself and at the same time benefit the world.

Pisces

This is not the first eclipse where you play a key role. The lessons that all humanity is going through are directly related to the energy of your sign. That is why you are now in the spotlight.

Your best qualities - spirituality, depth, sensitivity, and creativity - become the main guidelines. People will subconsciously look up to you, to your ability to harmonize the internal and external, to combine the material and spiritual.

Partners in marriage or serious relationships will play a special role in the next six months. For many Pisces, this can be a time of strengthening a union or creating a new, truly strong partnership. The influence of a husband or wife will be paramount, and it is through these relationships that you will experience important changes in your life.

This is a time to maintain balance within yourself, unleash your creative potential, and share it with others. Harmonizing your own processes will help not only you but also those around you, because it is Pisces who set the tone for this period.

