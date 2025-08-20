Ukrainians adapt to stress, but the level of depression remains high in adults and children

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 11757 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12991 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 24718 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 98014 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 39458 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 39656 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 39091 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 164171 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 140364 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 123439 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 7182 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 9668 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 27577 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 19775 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 17225 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 5372 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 11758 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 24724 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 98031 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 164183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Scott Bessent
Ihor Garbaruk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 2076 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 1654 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 4088 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 17324 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 27693 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Fox News
Oil

Ukrainians adapt to stress, but the level of depression remains high in adults and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Almost half of Ukrainians experience high levels of stress, but 73% have a reserve of resilience. Children and adolescents are a vulnerable category, with 34% nervous about exams and 27% about air raid alerts.

Ukrainians adapt to stress, but the level of depression remains high in adults and children

Almost 50% of Ukrainians experience high levels of stress. More than a third of children in the country are nervous due to exam tests and air raid alerts. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report presented on the page of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

Details

Almost half of Ukrainians (47%) report high levels of stress. Nevertheless, 73% of people have a certain reserve of resilience, which allows them to adapt and cope with current challenges.

According to a new study published within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?", the highest resilience resource is found in parents aged 36-55. Thus, families with children have advantages in their ability to adapt.

Factors influencing resilience:

  • work;
    • stable income;
      • hobbies;
        • family support.

          The listed factors help strengthen one's own resilience.

          Regarding stress factors among parents, the following are indicated:

          • almost 60% - lack of money;
            • 44% - sirens;
              • 38% - quarrels with loved ones;
                • 32% - news;
                  • 29% - loud sounds.

                    On the other hand, children and adolescents are among those in a particularly vulnerable category.

                    About 34% of children consider exams and tests to be the main source of stress. But it should be noted that not much less percentage of children (27%) face stress due to air raid alerts.

                    It is important to openly talk about your feelings. In general, children who do not try to hide their depression due to aspects of war and other challenges characteristic of their age and current reality cope better with stress. Communication within the family or with peers helps to cope better with stress.

                    It is also important to have common interests - 57% of children and 64% of adults noted that this helps them cope better with stress.

                    Recall

                    The study, published in Cell, represents a real breakthrough, scientists believe.

                    According to KMIS, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation in 2024.

                    Ihor Telezhnikov

                    SocietyHealth
                    Education
                    Child
                    Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
                    Ukraine
                    Olena Zelenska