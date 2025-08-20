Ukrainians adapt to stress, but the level of depression remains high in adults and children

Almost 50% of Ukrainians experience high levels of stress. More than a third of children in the country are nervous due to exam tests and air raid alerts. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report presented on the page of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

Almost half of Ukrainians (47%) report high levels of stress. Nevertheless, 73% of people have a certain reserve of resilience, which allows them to adapt and cope with current challenges.

According to a new study published within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?", the highest resilience resource is found in parents aged 36-55. Thus, families with children have advantages in their ability to adapt.

Factors influencing resilience:

work;

stable income;

hobbies;

family support.

The listed factors help strengthen one's own resilience.

Regarding stress factors among parents, the following are indicated:

almost 60% - lack of money;

44% - sirens;

38% - quarrels with loved ones;

32% - news;

29% - loud sounds.

On the other hand, children and adolescents are among those in a particularly vulnerable category.

About 34% of children consider exams and tests to be the main source of stress. But it should be noted that not much less percentage of children (27%) face stress due to air raid alerts.

It is important to openly talk about your feelings. In general, children who do not try to hide their depression due to aspects of war and other challenges characteristic of their age and current reality cope better with stress. Communication within the family or with peers helps to cope better with stress.

It is also important to have common interests - 57% of children and 64% of adults noted that this helps them cope better with stress.

According to KMIS, 87% of Ukrainians faced at least one stressful situation in 2024.