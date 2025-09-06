Psychologist explained the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 3716 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 15516 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 23679 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 34648 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43341 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 31190 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40089 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44079 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36919 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 70143 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
39%
755mm
Popular news
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 8524 views
Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protestSeptember 6, 03:03 AM • 4346 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to KyivSeptember 6, 04:40 AM • 10134 views
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age07:06 AM • 5944 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail09:01 AM • 3512 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 3722 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 15523 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43344 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 29513 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 52944 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Tsygankov
Xi Jinping
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 36646 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 88281 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 35374 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39845 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 41059 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Psychologist explained the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Psychologist Oleksiy Udovenko spoke about the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction. A panic attack is a "reaction to a reaction" – a fear of one's own state, while an acute stress reaction arises in response to external stimuli.

Psychologist explained the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction

An acute stress reaction occurs in response to external stimuli and lasts as long as the source exists, whereas a panic attack is a "reaction to a reaction" - a fear of one's own state. Panic attacks usually have a psychological basis and can recur even without an obvious irritant, while a stress reaction ends after the cause disappears. This was stated by psychologist Oleksiy Udovenko, in a podcast with Yulia Zoriy, as reported by UNN.

Details

An acute stress reaction occurs only in the presence of a stressful irritant, says the psychologist. This is a natural response of the body to non-specific circumstances in life - for example, the feeling of hunger can make a person go look for food, he explains.

Everything then depends on how the body reacts to the situation that has arisen. During stress, for example, an explosion, the body mobilizes: adrenaline is released, the pituitary axis is activated, a cascade of processes in the brain is launched that prepare the body for action. An acute reaction is caused by the complexity of the situation - when a person does not know how to cope with it. In such cases, shock, panic, stupor, or hysteria may manifest - four main reactions to acute stress.

In contrast, a panic attack is a "reaction to a reaction" - a fear of one's own state, which arises within the person, and not directly due to external circumstances.

That is, if we enter this circle, when we begin to irritate our body, to think that I will now completely get rid of this state. And this is a panic attack. This is the fear of death from the state of one's body. A reaction to a reaction

- explained the psychologist.

For a person experiencing a panic attack, the feeling of an attack often seems long and continuous, although in reality everything is very individual. On average, the stress reaction lasts as long as the irritant, the source of stress, is present.

An acute stress reaction usually passes a short time after the stressful situation ends - for example, a person may be in a state of shock for about 20 minutes after the event. The duration of the reaction may increase in the presence of comorbid conditions - the simultaneous combination of several mental or psychological disorders, explains Udovenko.

Comorbidity is the combination of several psychiatric or psychological conditions at the same time. For example, if a person already had an anxiety disorder comorbidly, this reaction can be longer. Several hours, for example, I have heard that too. This is one story. But panic attacks, they do not necessarily depend on a specific irritant at the moment. They more often have a psychological basis

- says the psychologist.

Panic attacks mostly occur due to thoughts that a person spins in their head, and less often - depend on external factors, says the specialist. To this phenomenon can be added the so-called anxious mood - a state that in Europe is often called panic with setting. It is close in nature to a stress reaction and manifests itself in an internal feeling of tension, anticipation of danger, and psychological discomfort.

This is when we start building catastrophe scenarios in our heads. And in this way, again, we enter a loop: everything will be bad, our blood pressure rises, all this reaction again, and we enter a circle again, but an anxiety attack is not accompanied by fear of death

- the specialist continues.

During a panic attack, people are focused on their own sensations and reactions, while a stress reaction arises due to external stimuli and is often accompanied by an exaggerated, catastrophized perception of the consequences.

It is important to note that a stress reaction in itself is not something bad. In principle, excessive excitement can cause it in anyone. While panic attacks are something that is more often formed over a long period of time, based on strong anxiety, constant inability to influence the situation, inability to cope with one's feelings and emotions. That is, a panic attack is more about something accumulated earlier, which can then result in consequences

- summarized the psychologist.

A panic attack usually lasts several minutes if it has a psychological basis and there are no additional complications, says the specialist. In some cases, more intense attacks can last up to 10 minutes.

We talk about panic disorder when such a reaction occurs daily, constantly, for several months. Then it's already a disorder, that's a separate story. Panic attacks can happen to everyone

- emphasized Udovenko.

"Sworn enemies" can accelerate aging – study26.07.25, 19:59 • 16571 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealthLife hack