Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign

This week, on September 21, there will be a solar eclipse, which coincides with the autumn equinox. How this will affect various spheres of life, and what to expect in the period from September 15 to 21, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

As Bazylenko pointed out, this week is special — we are living in an eclipse corridor, a period between two powerful celestial events.

This is a time when the sky seems to open doors, so that each of us can adjust our future — through our thoughts, intentions, and actions. Our desires become stronger, and our words and actions — more significant. - the astrologer said.

Solar eclipse on September 21

On September 21, at 10:42 PM Kyiv time, a solar eclipse will occur at 30 degrees Pisces.

This is always a new starting point, but this time it will be extraordinarily powerful.

A solar eclipse is associated with our actions, social manifestations, and the decisions we make. Its energy affects not only the personal but also the global — natural processes, political events, and collective decisions.

During this period, special attention should be paid to one's health, as the energy of the eclipse affects the heart and the general condition of the body. These are days when one should be careful, take care of oneself and one's loved ones - Bazylenko urged.

Aspects of the eclipse horoscope

In the horoscope of this eclipse, the Sun and Moon will not only conjunct each other but also Mercury. At the same time, a tense opposition to Saturn and Neptune will form.

• This is a symbol that we must abandon old, dictatorial, and outdated forms.

• But thanks to Neptune's influence, everything will happen in a veiled way; not everything will be visible immediately. We will only be able to realize part of the truth later.

• Saturn will demand responsibility and a clear approach.

This eclipse is already preparing the ground for global changes in the world.

Features of this week

In addition to the eclipse itself, Mercury's aspects will shape our mood and daily life this week:

• September 17–18 — Mercury in conjunction with the Sun forms an opposition to Saturn. These are days when plans can break down, schedules can be disrupted, and the tendency to disputes and contradictions increases;

• September 19 — Mercury moves into Libra and immediately forms an opposition to Neptune. This brings confusion, fears, muddle, and illusions. At this time, it is difficult to make clear decisions; it is better to postpone important steps;

• on the same day, Venus moves into Virgo and conjuncts the Moon. Our feelings will become more restrained, more responsible. This is a good time to care for loved ones, do household chores, clear space, and even have detox days for health.

At the end of the week, Mars begins to form a square to Pluto — an aspect of military tension that will be felt especially strongly next week.

How to live through this time:

• do not rush important decisions;

• avoid conflicts and risks;

• dedicate time to caring for loved ones and yourself;

• clean your home and space — this will help you tune into new energy.

Conclusion

A solar eclipse always coincides with a new moon and opens a new flow of energy. This is a moment when the Universe listens to us especially carefully. Use this time to write down your desires and intentions - Bazylenko pointed out.

This time, the eclipse also coincides with the autumn equinox (September 22) — one of the four sacred points of the year. This adds strength to all our aspirations.

And although each of us has our own personal dreams, we are all united by one great desire — to live in peace, love, and light. May it become a common vector and support us in future changes.

Astrological forecast for all zodiac signs (September 15-21, week of the solar eclipse)

Aries

For you, this week will highlight the sphere of everyday affairs and health. You may feel tired and have difficulty concentrating; it will be difficult to make quick decisions.

Advice: stick to a routine, don't overwork yourself, get more rest.

Taurus

Your focus this week is love, children, creativity. You want more joy, lightness, communication. A new hobby or even the beginning of a romantic story may arise.

Advice: allow yourself to rejoice, dedicate time to hobbies and those you love.

Gemini

This week will push you to make decisions related to home and family. Changes in daily life or even thoughts of moving are possible. And there will be many new acquaintances and interesting situations that will bring a smile.

Advice: support your loved ones and don't refuse new contacts.

Cancer

A large flow of information awaits you: news, learning, meetings. The beginning of the week will bring a good emotional uplift, which should be used for communication and development.

Advice: learn new things and use your experience; it will come in handy.

Leo

The focus is on financial stability and confidence in the future. You may find new opportunities for earning, but there will also be a need to control expenses.

Advice: rationally allocate resources and do not succumb to temptations.

Virgo

This is your time! It is in your sign that the solar eclipse will occur, which will be a new starting point in life. You will feel that fate demands changes from you: new plans, new desires, a new vision of yourself.

Advice: pay close attention to your intentions and dreams — they now have a special power to shape the future.

Libra

The week may bring a desire to retire and work on your inner state. Deep experiences or feelings of fatigue are possible. This is an important time to cleanse and let go of the old.

Advice: listen to your intuition, pay attention to spiritual practices and your own peace.

Scorpio

The focus this week is on friends, groups, and future plans. You may change your social circle: some will leave, and new people will come into your life.

Advice: don't be afraid to let go of the old, open doors to new opportunities.

Sagittarius

Your social status and career are currently in the spotlight. Serious decisions, a change in career direction, or new ambitious projects are possible.

Advice: show your strengths and act strategically — this time can bring a breakthrough.

Capricorn

You strive for knowledge and expanding your worldview. This is a time for travel, learning, contacts with people from other cultures. Open yourself to new ideas.

Advice: learning and spiritual development will bring you inspiration and new resources.

Aquarius

This week will touch on deep questions: finances, shared resources, psychological experiences. You may receive important lessons through relationships or money.

Advice: be careful in financial decisions and seek inner balance.

Pisces

The eclipse in the sign of Virgo will directly affect your relationships with other people. You may feel contradictions in partnerships or increased tension. There will be a need to rethink who you are with and why.

Advice: be patient, seek harmony, and do not make hasty decisions.