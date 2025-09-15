$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 440 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 2724 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 10930 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 19093 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 43133 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 66901 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 101709 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 84664 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83047 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 45995 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Trump: I am not liked by smart peopleSeptember 14, 08:03 PM • 6818 views
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 6296 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 7746 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 8790 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 4878 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 456 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 11497 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 89600 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 61810 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 58413 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 18962 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 25958 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 74741 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 58387 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 106960 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
The Times
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

On September 21, a solar eclipse will occur, coinciding with the autumn equinox.

Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign

This week, on September 21, there will be a solar eclipse, which coincides with the autumn equinox. How this will affect various spheres of life, and what to expect in the period from September 15 to 21, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told  UNN readers specifically.

As Bazylenko pointed out, this week is special — we are living in an eclipse corridor, a period between two powerful celestial events.

This is a time when the sky seems to open doors, so that each of us can adjust our future — through our thoughts, intentions, and actions. Our desires become stronger, and our words and actions — more significant.

- the astrologer said.

Solar eclipse on September 21

On September 21, at 10:42 PM Kyiv time, a solar eclipse will occur at 30 degrees Pisces.

This is always a new starting point, but this time it will be extraordinarily powerful.

A solar eclipse is associated with our actions, social manifestations, and the decisions we make. Its energy affects not only the personal but also the global — natural processes, political events, and collective decisions.

During this period, special attention should be paid to one's health, as the energy of the eclipse affects the heart and the general condition of the body. These are days when one should be careful, take care of oneself and one's loved ones

- Bazylenko urged.

Childhood anxiety at the beginning of the school year: how to recognize and help01.09.25, 13:20 • 3401 view

Aspects of the eclipse horoscope

In the horoscope of this eclipse, the Sun and Moon will not only conjunct each other but also Mercury. At the same time, a tense opposition to Saturn and Neptune will form.

• This is a symbol that we must abandon old, dictatorial, and outdated forms.

• But thanks to Neptune's influence, everything will happen in a veiled way; not everything will be visible immediately. We will only be able to realize part of the truth later.

• Saturn will demand responsibility and a clear approach.

This eclipse is already preparing the ground for global changes in the world.

NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way15.09.25, 05:27 • 3356 views

Features of this week

In addition to the eclipse itself, Mercury's aspects will shape our mood and daily life this week:

• September 17–18 — Mercury in conjunction with the Sun forms an opposition to Saturn. These are days when plans can break down, schedules can be disrupted, and the tendency to disputes and contradictions increases;

• September 19 — Mercury moves into Libra and immediately forms an opposition to Neptune. This brings confusion, fears, muddle, and illusions. At this time, it is difficult to make clear decisions; it is better to postpone important steps;

• on the same day, Venus moves into Virgo and conjuncts the Moon. Our feelings will become more restrained, more responsible. This is a good time to care for loved ones, do household chores, clear space, and even have detox days for health.

At the end of the week, Mars begins to form a square to Pluto — an aspect of military tension that will be felt especially strongly next week.

Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people26.08.25, 17:13 • 79409 views

How to live through this time:

• do not rush important decisions;

• avoid conflicts and risks;

• dedicate time to caring for loved ones and yourself;

• clean your home and space — this will help you tune into new energy.

Conclusion

A solar eclipse always coincides with a new moon and opens a new flow of energy. This is a moment when the Universe listens to us especially carefully. Use this time to write down your desires and intentions

- Bazylenko pointed out.

This time, the eclipse also coincides with the autumn equinox (September 22) — one of the four sacred points of the year. This adds strength to all our aspirations.

And although each of us has our own personal dreams, we are all united by one great desire — to live in peace, love, and light. May it become a common vector and support us in future changes.

Astrological forecast for all zodiac signs (September 15-21, week of the solar eclipse)

Aries

For you, this week will highlight the sphere of everyday affairs and health. You may feel tired and have difficulty concentrating; it will be difficult to make quick decisions.

Advice: stick to a routine, don't overwork yourself, get more rest.

Taurus

Your focus this week is love, children, creativity. You want more joy, lightness, communication. A new hobby or even the beginning of a romantic story may arise.

Advice: allow yourself to rejoice, dedicate time to hobbies and those you love.

Gemini

This week will push you to make decisions related to home and family. Changes in daily life or even thoughts of moving are possible. And there will be many new acquaintances and interesting situations that will bring a smile.

Advice: support your loved ones and don't refuse new contacts.

How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips27.08.25, 10:35 • 216419 views

Cancer

A large flow of information awaits you: news, learning, meetings. The beginning of the week will bring a good emotional uplift, which should be used for communication and development.

Advice: learn new things and use your experience; it will come in handy.

Leo

The focus is on financial stability and confidence in the future. You may find new opportunities for earning, but there will also be a need to control expenses.

Advice: rationally allocate resources and do not succumb to temptations.

Virgo

This is your time! It is in your sign that the solar eclipse will occur, which will be a new starting point in life. You will feel that fate demands changes from you: new plans, new desires, a new vision of yourself.

Advice: pay close attention to your intentions and dreams — they now have a special power to shape the future.

Libra

The week may bring a desire to retire and work on your inner state. Deep experiences or feelings of fatigue are possible. This is an important time to cleanse and let go of the old.

Advice: listen to your intuition, pay attention to spiritual practices and your own peace.

Scorpio

The focus this week is on friends, groups, and future plans. You may change your social circle: some will leave, and new people will come into your life.

Advice: don't be afraid to let go of the old, open doors to new opportunities.

Sagittarius

Your social status and career are currently in the spotlight. Serious decisions, a change in career direction, or new ambitious projects are possible.

Advice: show your strengths and act strategically — this time can bring a breakthrough.

How to keep yourself safe during a road trip on vacation: Ukrainians were given advice10.08.25, 16:39 • 6465 views

Capricorn

You strive for knowledge and expanding your worldview. This is a time for travel, learning, contacts with people from other cultures. Open yourself to new ideas.

Advice: learning and spiritual development will bring you inspiration and new resources.

Aquarius

This week will touch on deep questions: finances, shared resources, psychological experiences. You may receive important lessons through relationships or money.

Advice: be careful in financial decisions and seek inner balance.

Pisces

The eclipse in the sign of Virgo will directly affect your relationships with other people. You may feel contradictions in partnerships or increased tension. There will be a need to rethink who you are with and why.

Advice: be patient, seek harmony, and do not make hasty decisions.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublications