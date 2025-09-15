NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a photo of a starscape depicting a cluster of celestial bodies. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the image of a part of a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way was taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

We see bright, young stars illuminating gas clouds and forming dust clumps with powerful ultraviolet radiation - the scientists said.

They clarified that the Large Magellanic Cloud contains several areas where gas clouds combine into new stars. The image shows a part of the second largest star-forming region in the galaxy called N11.

Recall

NASA's Perseverance rover found rocks in the dry riverbed of the Red Planet that may contain signs of ancient microscopic life. The rover's instruments detected carbon-based compounds and surface stains, which are often associated with microbial life on Earth.

NASA discovered a "super-Earth" planet that has been emitting a mysterious signal for many years