Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Publications
Exclusives
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

NASA has released a photo of a star cluster taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows a part of a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way, where new stars are forming.

NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a photo of a starscape depicting a cluster of celestial bodies. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the image of a part of a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way was taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

We see bright, young stars illuminating gas clouds and forming dust clumps with powerful ultraviolet radiation

- the scientists said.

They clarified that the Large Magellanic Cloud contains several areas where gas clouds combine into new stars. The image shows a part of the second largest star-forming region in the galaxy called N11.

Recall

NASA's Perseverance rover found rocks in the dry riverbed of the Red Planet that may contain signs of ancient microscopic life. The rover's instruments detected carbon-based compounds and surface stains, which are often associated with microbial life on Earth.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Space Agency
NASA