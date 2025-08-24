US deploys E-6B command aircraft near Greenland for exercises with nuclear submarines - Newsweek

The US Navy confirmed the presence of an E-6B "Mercury" airborne command post aircraft at Pituffik Base in Greenland. According to official information, it is involved in "routine operations" and exercises with strategic nuclear submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. This was reported by Newsweek, as conveyed by UNN.

Naval strategic forces conduct global operations in coordination with commands, services, allies, and partner nations, even in the High North. - US Submarine Forces spokesperson Jason Fisher.

Details

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" in response to statements by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Last month, a joint presence of an E-6B and the ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland was already recorded in the North Atlantic.

Addition

The E-6B aircraft is capable of providing communication between the National Command Authority and strategic forces, including submarines, using a very low frequency communication system.

In addition, it is equipped with the ALCS system, which can transmit launch codes to intercontinental ballistic missiles in case ground control centers are disabled.

