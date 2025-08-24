$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 35035 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 37957 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 36040 views
August 23, 03:30 AM • 36040 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 22942 views
August 22, 06:18 PM • 22942 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 47287 views
August 22, 03:16 PM • 47287 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32481 views
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32481 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31970 views
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31970 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25843 views
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25843 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25208 views
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25208 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14261 views
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14261 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
US deploys E-6B command aircraft near Greenland for exercises with nuclear submarines - Newsweek

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The US Navy confirmed the presence of an E-6B "Mercury" aircraft at Pituffik Air Base in Greenland. It is involved in routine operations and exercises with strategic nuclear submarines.

US deploys E-6B command aircraft near Greenland for exercises with nuclear submarines - Newsweek

The US Navy confirmed the presence of an E-6B "Mercury" airborne command post aircraft at Pituffik Base in Greenland. According to official information, it is involved in "routine operations" and exercises with strategic nuclear submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. This was reported by Newsweek, as conveyed by UNN.

Naval strategic forces conduct global operations in coordination with commands, services, allies, and partner nations, even in the High North.

- US Submarine Forces spokesperson Jason Fisher.

Details

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" in response to statements by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Last month, a joint presence of an E-6B and the ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland was already recorded in the North Atlantic.

Addition

The E-6B aircraft is capable of providing communication between the National Command Authority and strategic forces, including submarines, using a very low frequency communication system.

In addition, it is equipped with the ALCS system, which can transmit launch codes to intercontinental ballistic missiles in case ground control centers are disabled.

Boeing prepares for the largest contract of the decade: China may order up to 500 aircraft - Bloomberg21.08.25, 14:49 • 3988 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World
Greenland
United States Navy
United States Department of Defense
Atlantic Ocean
Donald Trump
Baltic Sea
Pacific Ocean
United States