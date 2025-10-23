$41.760.01
A "weather bomb" is approaching Western Europe: Germany expects wind gusts up to 160 km/h

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

A "weather bomb" with hurricane-force wind gusts up to 160 km/h and heavy rains is approaching France, Germany, and other Western European countries. The peak of the storm is expected on October 24 in Germany, causing transport collapse and a drop in temperature.

A "weather bomb" is approaching Western Europe: Germany expects wind gusts up to 160 km/h

A powerful cyclone will soon hit France, Germany, and other Western European countries. Meteorologists warn of hurricane-force winds up to 160 km/h and heavy rains. The storm will hit hardest on October 24, when the "weather bomb" reaches its peak in Germany, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

A so-called "weather bomb" is approaching France, Germany, and other Western European countries. Meteorologists warn of a powerful storm that is likely to pass over the Atlantic and then move deep into the continent. Squally winds, heavy rains, and as a result, transport collapse are expected.

It has already covered the Atlantic coast of France. By midnight, the low-pressure center will reach the English Channel, and the wave of bad weather will also affect northern Spain - in the Bay of Biscay, wind speeds will reach 130 km/h.

On October 23, the "weather bomb" moves further north, towards the North Sea. The strongest gusts are expected between Ghent and Amsterdam, and in western and southwestern Germany, particularly in the Black Forest, winds can reach 120 km/h. As indicated, in Hamburg and Bremen, gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible.

Already on Friday morning, squalls will cover the North Sea coast.

"The storm will reach its peak in Germany at noon on Friday (October 24 - ed.). Strong winds of about 100 km/h are possible throughout the country, and some meteorological stations warn of gusts up to 160 km/h," the publication warns.

Later on Friday, the "weather bomb" will move further towards Scandinavia, and cold air from the Arctic Ocean will come to Germany. The temperature will drop and will be between 9 and 14 degrees. And in the Alps and on the peaks of the Bavarian Forest, snow will fall.

What is a "weather bomb"

The term "weather bomb" refers to a sharp intensification of an extratropical cyclone, when the atmospheric pressure in its center drops by at least 24 hectopascals per day. Such a rapid change causes the formation of a powerful storm, known as a "weather bomb." Similar phenomena are accompanied by hurricane-force winds, intense precipitation, and can cause storm surges and floods.

Here are some tips for precautions:

  • secure outdoor furniture, unsecured items, and building materials;
    • avoid parking under large trees or unstable structures;
      • postpone trips to regions where gusts can reach hurricane force;
        • hikers should avoid forests and mountain trails.

          Earlier, UNN wrote that on October 24, deteriorating weather conditions are expected in Ukraine: in the Right Bank, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s, in the Carpathians - up to 25 m/s. The State Emergency Service announced a level I danger, which may complicate the work of utility services and traffic.

          Alona Utkina

          News of the WorldWeather and environment
