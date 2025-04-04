$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14706 views

06:32 PM • 26418 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 63569 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121558 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255041 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130246 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211887 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390387 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309611 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2268 views

05:58 PM • 13014 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44136 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71816 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56941 views
Melting glaciers forced Switzerland and Italy to change the border

The countries are negotiating to change part of the border in the Alps due to melting glaciers. Switzerland has already approved an agreement covering the Rose Plateau region and other areas near the Matterhorn.

News of the World • September 30, 04:05 PM • 16186 views

Flooding situation in southern Germany improves, water level decreases

The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.

News of the World • June 4, 05:58 AM • 28026 views

March 26: World Vermouth Day, "Make Up Your Own Holiday" Day

Today, March 26, all cocktail lovers can join the World Vermouth Day. The event was founded by the famous bartender and vermouth producer Giancarlo Mancino.

UNN Lite • March 26, 04:03 AM • 31314 views