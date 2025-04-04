The countries are negotiating to change part of the border in the Alps due to melting glaciers. Switzerland has already approved
an agreement covering the Rose Plateau region and other areas near the Matterhorn.
The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is
lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.
Today, March 26, all cocktail lovers can join the World Vermouth Day. The event was founded by the famous bartender and vermouth
producer Giancarlo Mancino.