Flooding situation in southern Germany improves, water level decreases

In southern Germany, the water level in Rivers is gradually decreasing after floods. The German Weather Service cancels warnings about adverse weather conditions in the south of the country. This is reported by Spiegel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the German Meteorological Service (DWD), after heavy rains and thunderstorms that occurred at night south of the Danube and in the Bavarian forest, sun is expected during the day. The report says that the Alps and the Bavarian Forest may still have "initially dense clouds and rain in some places." But: "the situation with prolonged rains is over," the DWD meteorologist said.

As a result, the water level in most reservoirs in the south-west of the country is falling again. Only on major rivers such as the Danube and Rhine, water levels are still rising in some places, the flood Prediction Center said on Monday evening. However, a critical level is no longer expected.

The highest level of warning is still in effect on almost the entire Bavarian section of the Danube. According to the flood prediction center, water is still rising from the Hundersingen drain in the Sigmaringen area downstream, as well as Lake Constance, the High Rhine and the Upper Rhine. However, on the southern tributaries of the Danube, only isolated cases of a slight rise in the water level were observed.

It is noted that at the Maksau water metering station on the Danube near Karlsruhe, the peak value, which on Sunday was 8.29 m, is unlikely to be exceeded.

Addition

A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in Upper Bavaria . After a landslide caused by rain, the ice train derailed. In ten Bavarian communes, due to rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries, a natural disaster regime has been declared.