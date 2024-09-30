Melting glaciers forced Switzerland and Italy to change the border

Switzerland and Italy are negotiating to change part of their border in the Alps due to melting glaciers. This was reported by Sky News and UNN .

Details

Switzerland has already officially approved the agreement, but Italy has not yet done so.

It is noted that large sections of the Swiss-Italian border are defined by glacial ranges or areas of perpetual snow. However, the melting of glaciers has shifted these natural boundaries, leading both countries to seek to resolve them.

On Friday, September 27, Switzerland said that the redefined borders are in the economic interests of both sides.

According to the project, the Swiss-Italian borders will change in the Plateau Rosa region, the Carrel shelter and the Gobba di Rollin, all of which are located near the Matterhorn, one of the highest mountains in Europe, and popular ski resorts including Zermatt.

Addendum

The Swiss authorities have already stated that the agreement will be made public as soon as it is signed by the Italian side.

The publication noted that this is not the first such agreement - previous documents resulted in the border being shifted by 100-150 meters.

Ukrainian scientists discover the cause of localized glacial melting in Antarctica