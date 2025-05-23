BBC: video from ship captured the sound of the "Titan" submersible explosion during the dive to the "Titanic"
Kyiv • UNN
The BBC has obtained footage from a support vessel where the sound of the "Titan" explosion was heard 90 minutes after the dive. The USCG claims the noise was the sound of the submersible exploding, killing 5 people.
The moment when the Titan submersible of the Oceangate company was lost was shown on footage taken on the submarine support vessel, the BBC reports, UNN writes.
Details
The Titan imploded approximately 90 minutes into a dive to see the sunken Titanic in June 2023, killing all five people on board.
Passengers paid Oceangate to see the ship lying at a depth of 3,800 m.
On board were Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, experienced French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.
The BBC has been given unprecedented access to the US Coast Guard (USCG) investigation into the tragedy for a documentary. The USCG recently received a video showing Wendy Rush, Stockton Rush's wife, hearing the sound of an explosion while watching the submarine from the ship and asking, "What was that explosion?".
Video: BBC News
The video was presented as evidence to the USCG Marine Board of Investigation, which has been investigating the catastrophic submarine accident for the past two years.
The documentary also reportedly shows that the carbon fiber from which the submarine was built began to disintegrate a year before the fatal dive.
The Titan support vessel was with the submarine during its dive in the Atlantic Ocean. The video shows Wendy Rush, who was a director of Oceangate along with her husband, sitting in front of a computer used to send and receive text messages from the "Titan".
As the submarine reaches a depth of about 3,300 m, a sound similar to a slamming door is heard. Wendy Rush is seen stopping, then looking up and asking other Oceangate crew members what the noise was.
A few minutes later, she receives a text message from the submarine saying that it has dropped two loads, which apparently made her mistakenly think that the dive was going as expected.
The USCG claims the noise was actually the sound of the "Titan" exploding. However, the text message, which was supposed to be sent just before the submarine failed, took longer to reach the ship than the sound of the explosion.
All five people on board the Titan died instantly.