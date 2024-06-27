June 27: World Fisheries Day, International Pineapple Day

Today, June 27, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Fisheries Day. The event was launched in 1984 at the International Conference on Fisheries Development and Regulation in Rome, UNN reports.

Fishing is one of the oldest human activities. Today, fishing is an important economic activity worldwide and provides significant sources of food and income for millions of people, especially in developing countries.

The annual catch of fish in the world ranges from 100 million tons. Every person on the planet eats about 20 kilograms of fish every year.

At the same time, today's event should draw attention to overfishing, which, according to scientists, could lead to the complete extinction of several important commercial fish species in 50 years.

Currently, approximately 30% of the world's fish stocks are overfished, and 60% are caught at maximum allowable levels. This disrupts the natural balance and recovery of fish populations. In particular, according to experts, the population of Atlantic tuna has declined by 97% over the past 50 years.

Fans of tropical fruits can celebrate International Pineapple Day today

In the early sixteenth century, Portuguese sailors brought pineapples from the Caribbean islands to Africa and India, where they quickly took root.

In Europe, pineapples began to gain popularity in the seventeenth century, and for a long time they were a symbol of luxury and hospitality.

At the initiative of the United Nations, the Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been celebrated on June 27 since 2017.

According to the European Commission's criteria, micro-enterprises usually have fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover of less than EUR 2 million, small enterprises have fewer than 50 employees and an annual turnover of less than EUR 10 million, and medium-sized enterprises have fewer than 250 employees and an annual turnover of less than EUR 50 million.

According to economists, about 90% of all enterprises in the world belong to the category of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, employing 70% of the total working population. They account for about 50% of global GDP.

Today we can also celebrate the ATM's birthday - on June 27, 1967, the world's first cash dispenser was installed in a British bank.

The idea to create an ATM came to John Shepherd-Burron when he was using a chocolate vending machine.

Today is also Sunglasses Day.

The first sunglasses were created in the 17th century and were very expensive. To make them, a special paint was applied to the glass to darken the lenses. Little could be seen through this paint, so the glasses were more of a fashion accessory than a useful purchase.

Eskimos wore a primitive analog made of bone or wood. They were needed by hunters when they went hunting to avoid going blind from the white snow.

The best sunglasses for sun protection are those with a UV400 rating - they block 99% of harmful radiation.

Fans of the world of microorganisms can join the celebration of Microbiome Day on June 27.

The microbiome is a community of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that are found everywhere, from our bodies to soil and water.

The human microbiome is a collection of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that live in and on the human body. Each person has their own unique microbiota, which is formed from birth to the age of three, and then gradually changes.

According to the church calendar, today is St. Samson's Day.

The man was born into a wealthy family, received a good education, but decided to retire from worldly life, took monastic vows, and entered a monastery in Constantinople.

Samson helped the poor and sick and opened a hospital in Constantinople.

For his humility and faithfulness to the Lord, he received the gift of healing.

On June 26, Semen, Volodymyr, and Petro celebrate their name days.