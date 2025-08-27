Danish intelligence investigates secret US operations in Greenland

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 10411 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 21814 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 20992 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 92927 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 64058 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 136417 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 148882 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149784 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58694 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 154026 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
38%
751mm
Popular news
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 21140 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 19091 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 15034 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 13139 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 9834 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 21831 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 56971 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 54607 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 136421 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149784 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Narendra Modi
Maia Sandu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 3548 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 4906 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 10034 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 18067 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 68490 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
KAB-1500L

Danish intelligence investigates secret US operations in Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Denmark summoned a US diplomat over suspicions of secret US operations in Greenland. Intelligence uncovered three Americans, linked to the White House, operating on the island.

Danish intelligence investigates secret US operations in Greenland

A new chapter in the dispute between the US and Denmark. Copenhagen summons a high-ranking American diplomat "to the carpet." The interview is apparently related to suspicions of secret US influence operations on the island of Greenland, UNN reports, citing DR and Berlingske.

Details

Danish intelligence has discovered that at least three Americans, linked to the US president and the White House, have been operating in Greenland for a long time through various networks and contacts. This concerns a case of secret influence peddling on the island of Greenland, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. The purpose of this activity, according to insiders, is to weaken relations with Denmark in Greenlandic society. At the same time, it remains unclear whether the US acted independently or on orders.

It has now become known that Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) has summoned a high-ranking American diplomat for a conversation. Currently, the US Embassy in Copenhagen is headed by Chargé d'Affaires Mark Stroh. The US has not had an ambassador to Denmark since Alan Leventhal left the post in January.

Comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to a statement on Wednesday:

We see that foreign actors are constantly showing interest in Greenland and its current position within the Kingdom. Therefore, it should not surprise us if we see foreign attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the near future. Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will, of course, be unacceptable. In this light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the American Chargé d'Affaires for a conversation at the Asian Square.

- reads a written comment from Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Addition

Reports of possible US espionage in Greenland emerged in May. According to Reuters, Mark Stroh was not immediately available for comment.

Recall

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the US does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He urged Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

The US Navy confirmed the presence of an E-6B "Mercury" airborne command post aircraft at Thule Air Base in Greenland. According to official information, it is involved in "routine operations" and exercises with strategic nuclear submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Danish Ministry of Defence
Greenland
Marco Rubio
United States Navy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
White House
Reuters
Atlantic Ocean
Copenhagen
Pacific Ocean
Denmark