Danish intelligence investigates secret US operations in Greenland

A new chapter in the dispute between the US and Denmark. Copenhagen summons a high-ranking American diplomat "to the carpet." The interview is apparently related to suspicions of secret US influence operations on the island of Greenland, UNN reports, citing DR and Berlingske.

Details

Danish intelligence has discovered that at least three Americans, linked to the US president and the White House, have been operating in Greenland for a long time through various networks and contacts. This concerns a case of secret influence peddling on the island of Greenland, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. The purpose of this activity, according to insiders, is to weaken relations with Denmark in Greenlandic society. At the same time, it remains unclear whether the US acted independently or on orders.

It has now become known that Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) has summoned a high-ranking American diplomat for a conversation. Currently, the US Embassy in Copenhagen is headed by Chargé d'Affaires Mark Stroh. The US has not had an ambassador to Denmark since Alan Leventhal left the post in January.

Comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to a statement on Wednesday:

We see that foreign actors are constantly showing interest in Greenland and its current position within the Kingdom. Therefore, it should not surprise us if we see foreign attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the near future. Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will, of course, be unacceptable. In this light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the American Chargé d'Affaires for a conversation at the Asian Square. - reads a written comment from Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Addition

Reports of possible US espionage in Greenland emerged in May. According to Reuters, Mark Stroh was not immediately available for comment.

Recall

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the US does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He urged Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

The US Navy confirmed the presence of an E-6B "Mercury" airborne command post aircraft at Thule Air Base in Greenland. According to official information, it is involved in "routine operations" and exercises with strategic nuclear submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.