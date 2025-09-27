Russian reconnaissance ship spied on Europe's underwater cables

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 25371 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48328 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 23119 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 23186 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 25143 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22732 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 39372 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43042 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46996 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29243 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0.6m/s
85%
762mm
Popular news
Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the countrySeptember 26, 05:42 PM • 4380 views
Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swiftSeptember 26, 06:02 PM • 5304 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 6756 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhoto10:52 PM • 8796 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS12:17 AM • 3278 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48320 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 30664 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 39371 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43042 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46995 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 25371 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 29031 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 34673 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 37329 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 45079 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times
Facebook

Russian reconnaissance ship spied on Europe's underwater cables

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The Russian warship "Yantar" repeatedly entered British and Irish waters from autumn 2023 to November 2024, stopping over key communication cables. The vessel, equipped with underwater vehicles, is capable of connecting to cables to intercept data or plant explosives.

Russian reconnaissance ship spied on Europe's underwater cables

The Russian warship "Yantar" tracked cables in European waters. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that from autumn 2023 to November 2024, the ship repeatedly entered British and Irish waters, stopping directly over areas where key communication cables pass.

"Yantar" is equipped with underwater vehicles with manipulators capable of connecting to military and internet cables to intercept data or plant explosives. Its main mission is to map the seabed in areas where underwater internet lines, energy pipelines, and military communication cables are located, which could be preparation for possible sabotage or military actions.

According to naval experts, "Yantar" is likely identifying critical communication nodes, the damage to which would cause the most harm.

Although the vessel is officially considered "research," it is subordinate to the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation – a structure with such a high level of secrecy that only a narrow circle of Russian hydronauts knows about its activities. The directorate includes about 50 vessels, mostly submarines and submersibles, some of which are capable of diving to a depth of 6,000 meters.

However, there are also surface vessels, such as "Yantar," which are much cheaper to operate over long distances and can be used as platforms for underwater vehicles and divers.

Given this, the issue of countering this threat is acute for Europe. Currently, Britain and its allies, such as Norway, use warships and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the area between Greenland, Iceland, and Great Britain, from where Russian ships and submarines enter the North Atlantic.

Recall

The Russian fishing vessel "Mekhanik Stepanov" with a faulty engine and power outage drifted in the Øresund Strait. Sweden, Denmark, and Great Britain deployed coast guards and NATO ships to ensure safety.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Electricity
Republic of Ireland
Greenland
Financial Times
NATO
Atlantic Ocean
Iceland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
United Kingdom
Europe