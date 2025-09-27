Russian reconnaissance ship spied on Europe's underwater cables

The Russian warship "Yantar" tracked cables in European waters. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

It is noted that from autumn 2023 to November 2024, the ship repeatedly entered British and Irish waters, stopping directly over areas where key communication cables pass.

"Yantar" is equipped with underwater vehicles with manipulators capable of connecting to military and internet cables to intercept data or plant explosives. Its main mission is to map the seabed in areas where underwater internet lines, energy pipelines, and military communication cables are located, which could be preparation for possible sabotage or military actions.

According to naval experts, "Yantar" is likely identifying critical communication nodes, the damage to which would cause the most harm.

Although the vessel is officially considered "research," it is subordinate to the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation – a structure with such a high level of secrecy that only a narrow circle of Russian hydronauts knows about its activities. The directorate includes about 50 vessels, mostly submarines and submersibles, some of which are capable of diving to a depth of 6,000 meters.

However, there are also surface vessels, such as "Yantar," which are much cheaper to operate over long distances and can be used as platforms for underwater vehicles and divers.

Given this, the issue of countering this threat is acute for Europe. Currently, Britain and its allies, such as Norway, use warships and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the area between Greenland, Iceland, and Great Britain, from where Russian ships and submarines enter the North Atlantic.

