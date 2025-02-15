Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say

Cracks in glaciers that form due to stresses are an important indicator of the state of the ice sheets. They can vary from millimeters to several meters wide and show how the ice is moving towards the ocean. This was reported by IFLScience , UNN reports.

It is noted that sometimes these cracks are disguised under snow bridges, and their depth can reach 100 meters, especially in areas where ice meets water.

Scientists have recently discovered that these cracks are expanding across Greenland. Observations have shown that between 2016 and 2021, the volume of cracks increased significantly, particularly in the southeast of the ice sheet. This is due to the acceleration of ice melting due to ocean heating.

The scientists used high-resolution satellite imagery to create three-dimensional maps, which allowed them to estimate the extent and depth of the cracks and understand how they are developing. The results showed that the vulnerable areas of the ice sheet have become even more unstable, in particular as a result of an increase in crack sizes of more than 25% in some sectors.

Scientists have found that the volume of cracks in the Greenland ice sheet has increased by only 4.3%, which was an unexpected result. This deviation from the expected growth was offset by the impact of the Sermek-Kuyalliq glacier, the fastest on the planet. It has the ability to move at a speed of almost 50 meters per day, which significantly affects sea levels.

However, after its movement slowed down in 2016, due to the inflow of cold water from the Atlantic, the cracks on the glacier's surface began to heal, compensating for the overall increase in cracks. However, in 2018, the glacier picked up speed again.

These observations emphasize the important role of cracks in the life cycle of glaciers. Not only do they help accelerate the movement of the ice sheet, but they also allow meltwater to penetrate into its depths, which can lead to loss of ice mass and sea level rise.

