Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73778 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105974 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153433 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110172 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88277 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55504 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43994 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105974 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144082 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43994 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84463 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134288 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136193 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164443 views
Actual
Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say

Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24307 views

Scientists have discovered a significant increase in cracks in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021. Satellite images showed a 4.3% increase in the volume of cracks, which affects the stability of the glacier.

Cracks in glaciers that form due to stresses are an important indicator of the state of the ice sheets. They can vary from millimeters to several meters wide and show how the ice is moving towards the ocean. This was reported by IFLScience , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that sometimes these cracks are disguised under snow bridges, and their depth can reach 100 meters, especially in areas where ice meets water.

Scientists have recently discovered that these cracks are expanding across Greenland. Observations have shown that between 2016 and 2021, the volume of cracks increased significantly, particularly in the southeast of the ice sheet. This is due to the acceleration of ice melting due to ocean heating.

The scientists used high-resolution satellite imagery to create three-dimensional maps, which allowed them to estimate the extent and depth of the cracks and understand how they are developing. The results showed that the vulnerable areas of the ice sheet have become even more unstable, in particular as a result of an increase in crack sizes of more than 25% in some sectors.

Melting glaciers forced Switzerland and Italy to change the border30.09.24, 19:05 • 16130 views

Scientists have found that the volume of cracks in the Greenland ice sheet has increased by only 4.3%, which was an unexpected result. This deviation from the expected growth was offset by the impact of the Sermek-Kuyalliq glacier, the fastest on the planet. It has the ability to move at a speed of almost 50 meters per day, which significantly affects sea levels.

However, after its movement slowed down in 2016, due to the inflow of cold water from the Atlantic, the cracks on the glacier's surface began to heal, compensating for the overall increase in cracks. However, in 2018, the glacier picked up speed again.

These observations emphasize the important role of cracks in the life cycle of glaciers. Not only do they help accelerate the movement of the ice sheet, but they also allow meltwater to penetrate into its depths, which can lead to loss of ice mass and sea level rise.

Hundreds of Greenland's glacial lakes have burst since 2008 - study23.07.24, 12:05 • 19813 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean

Contact us about advertising