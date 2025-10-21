Tropical Storm Melissa threatens five Caribbean countries with floods

Tropical Storm Melissa, which formed in the Caribbean Sea, threatens severe floods and landslides in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Aruba. Meteorologists warn of dangerous weather throughout the weekend. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center reported that Melissa's wind speed reached 80 km/h, and the storm is currently 480 km south of Port-au-Prince. Haiti is under threat of a hurricane, and a tropical storm warning has been issued in Jamaica.

In addition to the danger to these regions, Melissa could cause significant flooding and heavy rains in Aruba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Difficult weather conditions in the western Atlantic make it difficult to accurately predict the storm's trajectory.

Based on these ambiguous signals, the strengthening trend is expected to be slow and steady rather than rapid. However, Melissa's future intensity is linked to its trajectory, and since this is quite uncertain after a few days, the storm's strength is also quite uncertain. — meteorologists note.

Melissa became the 13th storm in the Atlantic in 2025. Unlike most systems this year, it could cause serious damage and threaten human lives. Usually, about 13–14 storms form in the Atlantic by October 25 each year, and the hurricane season lasts until November 30.

