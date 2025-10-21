Tropical Storm Melissa threatens five Caribbean countries with floods

$41.760.03
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12402 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17220 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26218 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18115 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20631 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22296 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21922 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20814 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19499 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41521 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 11322 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 9584 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19863 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195601:20 PM • 5812 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 26194 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41635 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 40398 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 47038 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 104100 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 2098 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19968 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 35890 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 27154 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 83285 views
Tropical Storm Melissa threatens five Caribbean countries with floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Tropical Storm Melissa, the 13th Atlantic storm of 2025, threatens severe flooding and landslides in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Aruba. Melissa's wind speeds reach 80 km/h, and meteorologists warn of dangerous weather throughout the weekend.

Tropical Storm Melissa threatens five Caribbean countries with floods

Tropical Storm Melissa, which formed in the Caribbean Sea, threatens severe floods and landslides in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Aruba. Meteorologists warn of dangerous weather throughout the weekend. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center reported that Melissa's wind speed reached 80 km/h, and the storm is currently 480 km south of Port-au-Prince. Haiti is under threat of a hurricane, and a tropical storm warning has been issued in Jamaica.

New Zealand hit by hurricane: man dies, thousands of homes without power21.10.25, 17:04 • 1688 views

In addition to the danger to these regions, Melissa could cause significant flooding and heavy rains in Aruba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Difficult weather conditions in the western Atlantic make it difficult to accurately predict the storm's trajectory.

Based on these ambiguous signals, the strengthening trend is expected to be slow and steady rather than rapid. However, Melissa's future intensity is linked to its trajectory, and since this is quite uncertain after a few days, the storm's strength is also quite uncertain.

— meteorologists note.

Melissa became the 13th storm in the Atlantic in 2025. Unlike most systems this year, it could cause serious damage and threaten human lives. Usually, about 13–14 storms form in the Atlantic by October 25 each year, and the hurricane season lasts until November 30.

Alaska Storm: Damage so extensive many evacuees won't return home for months18.10.25, 15:15 • 12246 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
