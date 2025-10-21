New Zealand hit by hurricane: man dies, thousands of homes without power

Strong winds and heavy rains hit the island in the South Pacific, causing transport and energy disruptions. In the capital of New Zealand, a man walking in a park died due to a broken branch, as the wind speed reached records. This is reported by UNN with reference to RNZ Online.

Gusts of wind and heavy rains brought severe bad weather to New Zealand. An orange danger warning has been issued in the country. As a result of the natural disaster, thousands of homes in some settlements were left without electricity.

About 10,000 homes in the Wairarapa region, about 50 kilometers east of Wellington, are without electricity - report information services.

A fatal incident was recorded in the capital of the island nation, which occurred on Mount Victoria. There, a man died after being hit by a branch that fell under the pressure of record winds. According to the Meteorological Service, wind gusts in the Wellington suburb of Kelburn reached 120 km/h at night.

The New Zealand fire service is still fighting several fires in Canterbury. A flood warning is in effect. Numerous roads on both main islands of the country have been closed due to floods and landslides.

Transport disruptions: in Christchurch on the South Island, bad weather disrupted the airport's operations.

