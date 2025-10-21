$41.760.03
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 10007 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 10077 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14561 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18621 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20276 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19622 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18741 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17072 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
New Zealand hit by hurricane: man dies, thousands of homes without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

A hurricane has hit New Zealand, causing transport and power disruptions. In the country's capital, a man died due to a broken branch, and over 10,000 homes were left without electricity.

New Zealand hit by hurricane: man dies, thousands of homes without power

Strong winds and heavy rains hit the island in the South Pacific, causing transport and energy disruptions. In the capital of New Zealand, a man walking in a park died due to a broken branch, as the wind speed reached records. This is reported by UNN with reference to RNZ Online.

Details

Gusts of wind and heavy rains brought severe bad weather to New Zealand. An orange danger warning has been issued in the country. As a result of the natural disaster, thousands of homes in some settlements were left without electricity.

About 10,000 homes in the Wairarapa region, about 50 kilometers east of Wellington, are without electricity

- report information services.

A fatal incident was recorded in the capital of the island nation, which occurred on Mount Victoria. There, a man died after being hit by a branch that fell under the pressure of record winds. According to the Meteorological Service, wind gusts in the Wellington suburb of Kelburn reached 120 km/h at night.

The New Zealand fire service is still fighting several fires in Canterbury. A flood warning is in effect. Numerous roads on both main islands of the country have been closed due to floods and landslides.

Transport disruptions: in Christchurch on the South Island, bad weather disrupted the airport's operations.

Recall

Hurricane Erin in August raged in the Atlantic Ocean and was approaching the Caribbean.

The number of victims of landslides and floods in Mexico reached 37 people12.10.25, 07:39 • 11448 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

