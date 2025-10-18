Alaska Storm: Damage so extensive many evacuees won't return home for months

The damage from the storm in Alaska, USA, is so severe that many evacuees will not return home for at least 18 months. This was reported by the Associated Press, citing state governor Mike Dunleavy, according to UNN.

Details

"The damage to remote Alaskan villages hit by last weekend's flooding is so extensive that many of the more than 2,000 displaced people will not be able to return to their homes for at least 18 months," the publication writes.

It is noted that in Kipnuk, one of the most affected villages, an initial assessment showed that 121 homes, or 90% of the total, were destroyed. In Quinhagak, where three dozen homes collapsed, just over a third of residential buildings are uninhabitable.

According to the governor, the remnants of Typhoon Halong hit the area with the force of a Category 2 hurricane, causing a high surf surge in the lowlands. One person died, two are missing, and rescuers pulled dozens of people from their homes as they floated away.

"More than 2,000 people across the region have found shelter - in schools in their villages, in larger communities in southwest Alaska, or were evacuated by military aircraft to Anchorage, the state's largest city," the publication adds.

The federal government is already providing assistance with search and rescue operations, damage assessment, environmental response, and evacuation support. President Donald Trump's declaration of a major disaster could provide federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for emergency and permanent work.

Recall

The death toll from landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in central and southeastern Mexico has risen to 37.