Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media

Actress Jennifer Lopez is still obsessed with the idea of getting back her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who filed for divorce over a year ago and fled to the mountains. Insiders say she is even resorting to witchcraft and astrology in a last desperate attempt to bring them back together, UNN reports, citing RadarOnline.com.

She refuses to accept that it's over, she's convinced there's more to their story and won't let him go. — an insider reported.

Lopez, 56, also spends a fortune on all sorts of trinkets, such as tarot card readings, chakra alignment, and space clearing.

According to a former makeup artist, J. Lo even has a Santeria practitioner named Merle Gonzalez who performs voodoo rituals on her behalf.

As if burning sage and chanting under a new moon will make Ben come back. — the source explained.

There's another sign that Lopez isn't leaving Ben's neighborhood. She's still living in the $68 million mansion they shared, over a year after they put it up for sale.

Experts said they would need to lower the price by at least 15% if they were serious about selling. While Affleck would gladly agree to a price reduction, as he can't wait to move on with his life, J. Lo reportedly refuses.

Living in the house they bought together is very unhealthy. One thing about Jennifer is that she is incredibly stubborn. When she is convinced of something, she doesn't give up. This is one of the secrets of her immense success and a great trait in that sense, but it's not a positive when it comes to her love life — it keeps her trapped. — a source said.

Insiders point to other incidents as proof that she hopes to get Affleck back by clinging to the past, such as when she took Affleck's 13-year-old son, Samuel — her former stepson — shopping in Beverly Hills, dressed for a club in a cropped top and low-rise black pants.

The insider called the stunt "horrible," adding, "It was so weird and so obvious that it was an attempt to get Ben's attention. It really got his attention, but not in a good way."

