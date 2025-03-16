Zelenskyi announced the next "Ramstein" in Brussels and new security guarantees
Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the evening video address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Minister of Defense (Rustem Umerov – ed.) also informed about the organization of the next "Ramstein", we are preparing for Brussels. We are also working on a specific system of security guarantees for Ukraine. This week there was a meeting of military representatives in France. A meeting is being prepared in Britain. The first steps towards security guarantees are being taken
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that Umerov reported on "the implementation of tasks on air defense", in particular missiles for IRIS-T, NASAMS and SAMP/T systems.
"There are good results in contracting artillery – there will be additional shells for our army," the Head of State added.
German Defense Minister reported on the likely holding of the next "Ramstein" meeting in late March - early April. The decision will be made at the "Group of Five" meeting in Paris.
