About 15 countries are "interested" in participating in the case of providing security guarantees to Ukraine - French Minister

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
Exclusive
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

About 15 countries are "interested" in participating in the case of providing security guarantees to Ukraine - French Minister

Kyiv • UNN

About 15 countries are interested in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. Defense ministers discussed options for a new security architecture for Ukraine without the participation of the United States.

About 15 countries are "interested" in participating in the case of providing security guarantees to Ukraine - French Minister

To date, about "15 countries are interested" in directly participating in the matter of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, said French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu following a meeting of defense ministers of the five major military powers of the continent in Paris on March 12 to consider options for a new security architecture for Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

"Neither Yalta, nor Budapest, nor Minsk..." - the publication writes. Following the meeting of E5 defense ministers, Lecornu called to "learn from the past" in order to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees. "The ball is in Russia's court," he added, while Ukraine accepted the principle of a ceasefire. This was the third meeting in the E5 format. After the meeting of 34 European and non-European chiefs of staff on Tuesday, France welcomed the opportunity to create a basis for discussions between representatives of the West, without the Americans, "on the future of Ukraine and the security of the continent". According to the French side, "there has been some relief," the publication writes.

As RFI notes, Lecornu noted that today "about 15 countries are interested" in directly participating in the matter of providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Our chiefs of staff have begun to develop hypotheses to suggest to their political authorities to think about what this security architecture could be in order to consolidate a lasting peace. At this stage, 15 countries are interested in continuing this process, it is complex

- explained Lecornu.

This is too limited to "the presence of troops on Ukrainian soil," he warned. "There is also the Black Sea, the safety of nuclear power plants... All these issues will need to be discussed," he explained. The minister also assured that Europeans will face urgent needs that they will have to address to ensure the security of the continent: "land-air" defense, space, ammunition, early warning, joint procurement of equipment, etc. He also announced "in two weeks" a meeting of Western defense ministers without the Americans, which "mirrors" the meeting of chiefs of staff on Tuesday. As RFI clarifies, he said that a new meeting will be organized "within 15 days" with the participation of defense ministers of all interested countries.

"The French and the British took the initiative... As if to seal their agreement, the two ministers had dinner on Tuesday evening with their respective chiefs of staff, General Burkhard and Admiral Radakin. Both countries are eager to maintain the momentum, while others are hesitant. That is why they want to avoid the trap of the number of troops. Neither the French army nor the British army is able to provide enough soldiers in the long term to ensure a massive and sustained deployment," Le Figaro writes. "The first security guarantee is the Ukrainian army itself," Lecornu reiterated: "Its equipment, its training... The word demilitarization (of Ukraine) appears, but that is not the case," he insisted.

In Paris a meeting was held to discuss support for Ukraine: France made the first statements11.03.25, 13:17 • 126203 views

As RFI writes, speaking about the possible sending of peacekeepers to support peace in Ukraine, Lecornu mentioned at a press conference both the option of their stay on Ukrainian territory and the option of deployment on the territory of Poland, for example. And he emphasized that despite the fact that the media talks and writes the most about this measure, it is "far from the only one" in the "package" of security guarantees for Ukraine that is being discussed.

Other ministers confirmed, following Lecornu, that the "first security guarantee" for Ukraine will be its own army, which should be strengthened as much as possible.

"Without the ability to defend, Ukraine has no future", a demilitarized Ukraine cannot exist," emphasized Italian Minister Guido Crosetto.

"No European capital is considering sending troops to the Ukrainian front line. Differences remain between the different scenarios. Several options are still being considered, supported by different countries. An easy deployment that is less likely to be attacked by Russia, a more significant military presence to act as a deterrent, or a UN peacekeeping mission that would bypass Russian resistance to sending Western forces to Ukraine. There is also the American idea of sending only civilians within the framework of contracts signed by the United States for the development of Ukrainian subsoil," Le Figaro notes.

According to a Le Figaro source who followed the discussions, "this option seems to be the least effective way to dissuade Russia from continuing its offensive, even if the US administration seems "sincerely" convinced of the opposite." "I am skeptical," says Matthew Savill, director of military studies at the British think tank Rusi. - Thousands of American citizens were in Ukraine before February 2022 and they did not stop the Russians. In the event of another invasion, they are likely to leave the country, their employer will tell them to leave the country, or their insurance will be canceled or increased. The best we can hope for is that the American military will evacuate them, and the Russians will decide to avoid attacking American forces during this time," he explained.

Rubio: minerals deal is not a guarantee of security12.03.25, 16:43 • 29922 views

Other European military scenarios still have to overcome many obstacles to become "operational", the publication notes. Most states would only consider participating in an operation in Ukraine if they received US support. And here the general staffs disagree on the minimum conditions, the publication writes. "For some, no operation is possible without American intelligence or logistical support from the United States. Others are primarily concerned about US intervention in the event of escalation," the publication says.

"If they are asked something in advance, they will say nothing. But if there are problems, they will be there," a senior French officer suggested at the beginning of the year.

"The Atlantic Alliance will not be involved in any deployment. This is a red flag for Russia. But NATO remains the key cog in organizing the delivery of aid to Ukraine. For most Europeans, the Alliance remains the main security structure, and the United States is the main participant," the publication notes.

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg13.03.25, 07:27 • 17145 views

Joint declaration

Following the negotiations, the E5 defense ministers, as RFI notes, issued a joint declaration, which primarily emphasizes that "Europe's security is experiencing a turning point", "the balance of our peace is being revised to an extent unseen in recent decades." And, as reported, there is a section "Strengthening European support for peace in Ukraine", which states:

  1. Continue to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself today and deter Russian aggression in the future.
    1. Accelerate industrial cooperation projects in the field of defense with Ukraine, including development, production, joint procurement and maintenance. (…)
      1. Advocate for the continued role of the United States in supporting Ukraine, along with a significant contribution from Europe, coordinated through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") to promote interaction, promote unity of action and avoid duplication.
        1. Strengthen the role of European allies and NATO in responding to Ukraine's urgent needs (…).
          1. Encourage Ukraine to use available funding (…) prioritizing military needs (…).
            1. Work to create security guarantees for a lasting peace in Ukraine.
              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              WarPoliticsNews of the World
              Sébastien Lecornu
              Tony Radakin
              NATO
              United Nations
              Paris
              France
              United Kingdom
              United States
              Ukraine
