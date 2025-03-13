Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17069 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169378 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106701 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173577 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144868 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38494 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86105 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24051 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11962 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20916 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17069 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86131 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107953 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169378 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160316 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20933 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24065 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38515 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47296 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135860 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17145 views

Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

Great Britain and France are trying to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations, while US President Donald Trump is seeking a settlement of the war with Russia. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are discussing a plan to deploy troops in Ukraine, which will guarantee Kyiv's security. At the same time, the Kremlin demands that the Ukrainian army be significantly reduced as part of any settlement.

According to the publication, a meeting of defense ministers of five leading European countries took place in Paris on Wednesday, where support for Ukraine was agreed against the background of changes in US policy.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stressed the need to develop European space technologies and reduce dependence on Starlink. His German counterpart Boris Pistorius praised the US decision to continue military assistance to Ukraine, noting that Europe is ready to compensate for some services, in particular in the field of communications.

Starmer and Macron are also discussing the creation of an international coalition of 37 countries to support Ukraine. If peace agreements are reached, the states of Europe, the Commonwealth and Asia will provide funding, military forces, aircraft or ships to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression

- notes the publication.

On Tuesday, March 11, allies who are not members of NATO, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, held a separate meeting with the chiefs of staff of dozens of European countries and Canada. The concept of "guarantee forces" was presented as an important element of Ukraine's security.

British officials stressed that any attempts by Russia to block the participation of NATO countries in this process are an attempt to disrupt the prospects for a stable peace. Each state must determine what kind of assistance it is ready to provide to the coalition. Countries that do not plan to send troops to Ukraine may deploy them in neighboring countries, as well as provide naval and air support, transfer tanks and intelligence.

Rubio: minerals deal is not a guarantee of security12.03.25, 16:43 • 29922 views

According to military experts, the deployment of European forces in Ukraine is an important component of a long-term peace settlement. However, Russia is strongly opposed to the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory would be considered a threat to Russia.

In the coming days, the military leadership will present detailed options for the deployment of peacekeeping forces for consideration by Starmer and Macron. These proposals will also be discussed with other world leaders during a planned video meeting.

Subsequently, the developments will be submitted to US President Donald Trump. Allies hope to convince Washington to commit to air intelligence and border protection without involving American troops. Ben Barry, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that US participation in the peacekeeping mission would significantly increase the level of intelligence and protection against ballistic missiles.

Britain and France are opposed to concessions to the Kremlin's demands for the demilitarization of Ukraine and the holding of elections until a peace agreement is reached. On Wednesday, Starmer also stressed the need to return Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.

At the same time, there are fears that Moscow may use the ceasefire to regroup its forces and prepare a new offensive against Ukraine.

European allies are accelerating the creation of a "coalition of the willing" for security guarantees for Ukraine - Heappey12.03.25, 23:25 • 12915 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Starlink
Sébastien Lecornu
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Boris Pistorius
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04