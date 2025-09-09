$41.220.13
Ukraine risks being left without sufficient air defense systems due to slowing supplies from the US - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukraine may be left without sufficient air defense systems due to irregular supplies from the US, which coincided with intensified Russian airstrikes. Western and Ukrainian officials are sounding the alarm as ammunition stocks are depleting faster than they are being replenished.

Ukraine risks being left without sufficient air defense systems due to slowing supplies from the US - FT

Ukraine may not receive air defense systems on time due to delays in supplies from the United States, which has become particularly critical at a time when Russia has significantly intensified air strikes on Ukrainian cities. This is reported by Western and Ukrainian officials, informs the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, problems arose after the US Department of Defense reviewed support programs, as a result of which supplies became irregular and smaller than expected since June.

It's only a matter of time until the ammunition runs out

– said an FT interlocutor familiar with the logistics of air defense supplies from the US.

Of particular concern is that missiles purchased directly from manufacturers under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative are produced in batches, so there are significant pauses between shipments. European allies are partly trying to compensate for the aid, having started sending their air defense systems and purchasing additional ones from the US, but this support is arriving gradually.

Russian terror against Ukraine has reached a new level - Austrian Foreign Ministry08.09.25, 02:38 • 3552 views

The escalation of the situation occurred after a massive attack by Russia on Sunday – the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russia launched 805 Shahed drones and their decoys, as well as 13 cruise and ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties. For the first time in the war, an Iskander strike damaged the Cabinet of Ministers building.

I saw it with my own eyes: Putin knows what he's doing. This was a blow to the very heart of the Ukrainian government

– said EU Ambassador to Kyiv Katarina Maternova.

Meanwhile, the US has slowed down shipments of Pac-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot, dozens of Stinger MANPADS, high-precision artillery shells, as well as over a hundred Hellfire and AIM missiles for NASAMS systems and F-16 fighters. According to Ukrainian officials, the expenditure of ammunition to repel massive attacks exceeds the rate of their replenishment.

Washington officially denies that Kyiv is being deprived of critically needed weapons.

Reports that we are depriving Kyiv of vital air defense ammunition are frankly false. The Department of Defense is working very carefully to ensure Ukraine's needs

– an interlocutor from the White House emphasized to the FT.

At the same time, he stressed that President Donald Trump demands that European countries more actively support Kyiv, including abandoning Russian oil and pressuring states that finance the war.

US and Ukraine discuss $100 billion arms deal - NBC News06.09.25, 00:28 • 4119 views

Some relief in the supply of ammunition for air defense systems is expected thanks to an agreement reached in August at a White House summit: European allies began purchasing $2 billion worth of American weapons for Ukraine, including for strengthening air defense. According to the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, this agreement became a "turning point." Zelensky clarified that Kyiv aims to attract at least $1 billion per month to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Recall

On the night of September 9, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 84 UAVs of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 60 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
FIM-92 Stinger
Financial Times
United States Department of Defense
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Andriy Yermak
NASAMS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon