September 7, 04:45 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian terror against Ukraine has reached a new level - Austrian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 188 views

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that Russia's night attacks on the government building in Kyiv indicate a transition to a new level of terror. She called on Europe to give a decisive response and strengthen support for Ukraine.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that Russia's night attacks on the government building in Kyiv indicate a transition to a new level of terror, and called on Europe to give a decisive response. She wrote about this on the X social network, as reported by UNN.

Details

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger believes that Russia's targeting of the government building in Kyiv demonstrates the aggressor country's transition to a new level of terror.

Russia's terror against Ukraine last night reached a new level: for the first time, a government building in Kyiv was shelled, accompanied by massive attacks on civilian infrastructure across the country

- she wrote on the X social network.

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry called on Europe to react decisively and further strengthen its support for Ukraine. And also to increase pressure on Russia and continue to work tirelessly towards achieving a just and lasting peace.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.

In particular, at night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, two people are known to have died, including a child, and dozens were injured.

In addition, Russia attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war, resulting in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Amidst the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the government official called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and introduce new restrictions against the Kremlin's military machine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine on September 7, stating that facilities for the production and storage of drones were hit. The occupiers claim that the goals of the strike were achieved, and all designated objects were hit.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to Russia's night attack, which hit residential areas and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. He promised to work with Ukraine to ensure a just and lasting peace.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Austria
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine
Kyiv