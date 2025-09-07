Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building

After the morning Russian attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building, the Prime Minister showed the condition of the building from the inside. She called on international partners to strengthen support for Ukraine, in particular through the supply of air defense systems and sanctions against Russia, writes UNN with reference to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Facebook.

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians hit the Cabinet of Ministers building, where our entire team works. Fortunately, no one was injured. The fire was extinguished. Thanks to the rescuers. Russian terror will not stop the Government's work. We will restore the destruction - she wrote.

The Prime Minister also added that it is obvious that Russia does not want peace and called on partners and all states of the world to "turn disappointment with Russia's actions into effective assistance for Ukraine", namely - to protect Ukrainians throughout the country.

It's time to act. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its sky and energy infrastructure, especially before the approaching winter. Strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce resources for the Russian war machine. All this is real - the possibilities are in your hands - the official emphasized.

