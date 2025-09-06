US and Ukraine discuss $100 billion arms deal - NBC News

The United States of America is discussing an agreement with Ukraine on the acquisition of American weapons. Its sum could amount to 100 billion dollars, reports NBC News with reference to an unnamed American official, informs UNN.

Details

Under the agreement, Kyiv will be able to purchase American weapons, and in exchange, the US will receive intellectual property rights to advanced systems developed by Ukrainians.

According to the publication, the American side in these negotiations is represented by Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The agreement is one of the elements of a broader discussion that includes deterring Russia, training Ukrainian military personnel, and cooperation in the defense industry.

In turn, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not specify the details of this plan.

President Trump is the decision-maker. Out of respect for ongoing diplomatic negotiations, the White House is not going to get ahead of him on these important issues - Leavitt noted.

Recall

According to Aviation Week, the transfer of the first trial batch of 10 ERAM missiles from the US to Ukraine is expected already in October this year. The supply of extended-range ammunition not only opens a new channel for long-range weapons but also represents a new paradigm for the speed of acquisition, development, and mass production of air-to-air missiles for the Pentagon.

