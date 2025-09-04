Britain funds weapons for Ukraine using Russian assets: £1 billion contribution reported

Ammunition, air defense missiles, spare parts, and maintenance - all of this was purchased by Great Britain on behalf of Ukraine, using funds from immobilized Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the British Embassy in Ukraine.

Details

One billion pounds sterling of military aid to Ukraine has been paid for from frozen Russian assets. The United Kingdom has supplied hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, air defense missiles, and technical equipment. This also includes new contracts for support to help maintain and repair its equipment and vehicles. - writes the press service of the department within the UK government.

The relevant information that funds received from immobilized Russian assets have covered over 1 billion pounds sterling of weaponry and military support was announced during today's visit to Kyiv by British Defense Minister John Healey.

The head of the UK Ministry of Defense reported at the meeting that his country is reviewing the readiness level of its Armed Forces and accelerating funding. Britain is preparing for any deployment in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Healey and Ukrainian representatives discussed the composition of multinational forces. The conversation also touched upon tactical details regarding how military deployment could be strengthened on land, in the air, and at sea.

With Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Healey discussed the significant increase in direct military support to Ukraine from Great Britain in recent weeks.

It was noted that Britain called on allies and partners to join a 50-day campaign to increase the supply of vital weapons and ammunition. The goal is to put Ukraine in the strongest position.

Recall

A meeting took place in Kyiv between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his British counterpart John Healey. The parties discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of long-term support, and security guarantees for Ukraine.