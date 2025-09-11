Sweden urgently deploys air defense systems and additional aircraft to Poland

Sweden urgently sent air defense equipment and additional aircraft to Poland. This was reported by Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to UNN.

According to him, after the night attacks by Russian drones, Poland is receiving clear signals of assistance from its allies.

I have just received information from the Swedish Minister of Defense about the urgent dispatch of further aid to Poland, including air defense equipment and aircraft. We are in constant contact with our allies - Kosiniak-Kamysz noted.

He added that the Netherlands is supplying Poland with multi-layered defense systems - Patriot, Nasams systems, anti-drone equipment, and 300 soldiers.

"The Czech Republic, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and the Baltic states - all allies are ready to provide support and are making concrete statements. The application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty is a rare and serious situation," the Polish minister emphasized.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft to secure its airspace. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Poland recorded 19 Russian drones that violated its airspace, shooting down three of them. The country activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for consultations with allies.

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing international resonance. World leaders are calling for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Andrey Ordash after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the fall of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite the facts of incursions.

President Zelensky offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This happened after 19 Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

In Poland, 16 Russian drones were found after the night raid. One of them fell on a Territorial Defense unit, another damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

