"Let's not allow Putin to divide us" - Poland urged to beware of Russian disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Polish politician Adam Stanisław Szłapka stated that Russia is responsible for the drone attack on Poland on September 10. He urged not to spread disinformation and to trust only official sources.

"Let's not allow Putin to divide us" - Poland urged to beware of Russian disinformation

Russia, not Ukraine, is responsible for the drone attack on Poland on the night of September 10. Anyone who claims otherwise is effectively spreading propaganda. This was stated by Polish politician, political scientist, and local government official Adam Stanisław Szłapka on his social media page X (Twitter), reports UNN.

Details

"Beware of disinformation. Remember: Russia is responsible for the attack, not Ukraine. Anyone who claims otherwise is spreading propaganda. Follow only official and verified sources of information," reads the post accompanying the Polish politician's video address. 

"Attention! There is a lot of Russian disinformation and propaganda on the Internet. I will not quote it now, because you know how easy it is to cut and manipulate fragments. You see this disinformation. It is not Ukraine that is dragging us into the war, it is Russia that is responsible for this attack. All who claim otherwise are repeating Russian disinformation. The Polish army is ready to repel attacks. Let's not let Putin divide us. Follow official government channels and always check information," Adam Szłapka urged.

Drone attack on Poland

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity".   

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs. 

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Poland recorded 19 Russian drones that violated its airspace, shooting down three of them. The country activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for consultations with allies.

Recall

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. The incident occurred during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Russia is deliberately trying to expand the war because it feels impunity. He emphasized that the situation requires strong and coordinated steps from Ukraine's partners.

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing international resonance. World leaders call for increased support for Ukraine and defense of Europe.

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian interim chargé d'affaires Andrey Ordash after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the fall of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite evidence of incursions.

President Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This happened after 19 Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

In Poland, 16 Russian drones were detected after the night raid. One of them fell on a Territorial Defense unit, another damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

