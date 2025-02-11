“Experimental weapon” to destroy KABs: what it is and how it works - analyst's explanation

Last week, Ukrainian air defense destroyed a Russian guided aerial bomb (UAB) near Zaporizhzhia. According to unofficial sources, this was made possible by the use of "experimental weapons." Military-political analyst Dmytro Snegiryov believes that this success indicates the development of comprehensive methods of combating UAVs, including the use of electronic warfare, air defense and aviation systems.

Dmytro Snegiryov told UNN that the successful experience of neutralizing the UAVs over Zaporizhzhia's sky already shows that the Ukrainian side is developing promising methods of destruction or means of defeating the Russian side.

We are also talking about a comprehensive approach: these include ground-based air defense systems and detection equipment, because we need to observe the target at the time of the strike. And, accordingly, electronic warfare systems. That is, it is a set of measures taken by the Ukrainian side that makes it impossible to use these weapons against the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. That is, it is ineffective to talk about a single measure with air defense systems, given the cost of missiles for systems such as Patriot, IRIS-T, and the cost of combat vehicles - said the military-political analyst.

He noted that the number of missiles for Western-style systems is also limited, while in 2024 up to 40,000 KABs flew into Ukrainian cities, directly along the line of contact. "Therefore, taking this into account, we have taken a comprehensive approach to solving this issue. I do not rule out the possibility of using Western aircraft, respectively. Or we are talking about F-16s. Well, there were no Mirage at that time, but judging by Ignat's statement (Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat - ed.), this is not the first Ukrainian air defense system to be hit by the Ukrainian side. This, accordingly, already gives grounds to talk about the planned work of the Ukrainian side, that is, not an isolated case," Snegirev noted.

How to prevent CABs?

Dmytro Snegiryov noted that until recently, the focus was on destroying the carriers of the CABs. It was about the tactical aviation of the occupying country or preventive strikes on tactical aviation airfields on its territory. He emphasized that such tactics had already been demonstrated during attacks by the GUR drones on Russian airfields, in particular, Millerovo.

He also explained the specifics of shooting down KABs, noting that their range is 70 to 90 kilometers. Because of this, Russian VKS aircraft remain out of range of Ukrainian air defense systems. According to him, only Patriot systems with a range of up to 120 kilometers can destroy them at this distance. At the same time, he noted that IRIS-T and NASAMS do not allow for effective operation at this distance, which poses a serious challenge for the Ukrainian side.

And, accordingly, when launching strikes with the KABs, the Russians also took into account the tactics of the Ukrainian side, namely, the hunt for aircraft.

The expert recalled cases when up to five aircraft were shot down in the sky over the Bryansk region. That is why the tactics have now been changed: two combat aircraft are launched, respectively, and covered by another aircraft equipped with anti-radar missiles. They have a range of more than 100 kilometers - from 120 kilometers or more. And, accordingly, if the Ukrainian radar begins to illuminate the target, the Russian planes instantly detect the radiation, and the escort aircraft fires an anti-radar missile at it. According to Dmytro Snegiryov, this is a rather serious challenge faced by the Ukrainian air defense system.

The military-political analyst added that the Russians, unfortunately, also take into account their experience.

But I emphasize once again that the situation with the downing of the KABs demonstrated that, most likely, a countermeasure algorithm has been found that includes a number of the factors I am talking about. These include electronic warfare systems that allow, for example, to change course, ground-based air defense systems, the air component, detection, and direct work on the target. That is, we can say that we will not get ahead of ourselves, but the Ukrainian side is not lagging behind, but is working out countermeasures - Snegirev said.

He answered the question of whether systemic protection against CABs is possible in the future.

"It is possible, it is possible. This situation cannot be ruled out," the expert said.

We are currently developing a countermeasure algorithm.

"I repeat once again, because there are a number of factors that, unfortunately, make it impossible to counteract," Snegiryov said. The military-political analyst summarized that the CABs are essentially Soviet cast-iron bombs equipped with wings, guidance and planning systems.

He noted that the Russians have a large number of such munitions, so the ability to counter them with ground-based air defense systems was limited. That is why this issue was approached comprehensively.

