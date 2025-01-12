Ukraine needs licenses to produce air defense and missiles - Zelensky

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144347 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125649 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169382 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162816 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104401 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89513 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128578 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127232 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87223 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169386 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179882 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142309 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133989 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151222 views
Ukraine needs licenses to produce air defense and missiles - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66475 views

Zelenskyy discussed with his partners the possibility of obtaining licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles. The President emphasized the importance of the partners' fulfillment of the promised agreements on air defense for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles, which will help strengthen the country's defense capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky.

We have talked to our partners, including the United States, about the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses to manufacture air defense systems and missiles for them. There is nothing impossible in this,

- Zelkowski noted.

He added that this will only strengthen our joint ability to guarantee security.

This is the kind of power that makes lasting peace possible,

- Zelensky said.

He also added that this week, the Russians launched hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, as well as on the positions of our soldiers on the front line - almost 700 air bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

The decisions of the NATO summit in Washington, as well as the decisions taken at the Ramstein meetings on air defense for Ukraine, have not yet been fully implemented

- the President noted.

Previously

Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to buy air defense systems.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed with Rutte the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the purchase of weapons.

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

