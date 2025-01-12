Ukraine needs licenses to produce air defense and missiles - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles, which will help strengthen the country's defense capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky.



We have talked to our partners, including the United States, about the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses to manufacture air defense systems and missiles for them. There is nothing impossible in this, - Zelkowski noted.

He added that this will only strengthen our joint ability to guarantee security.

This is the kind of power that makes lasting peace possible, - Zelensky said.

He also added that this week, the Russians launched hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, as well as on the positions of our soldiers on the front line - almost 700 air bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

The decisions of the NATO summit in Washington, as well as the decisions taken at the Ramstein meetings on air defense for Ukraine, have not yet been fully implemented - the President noted.

