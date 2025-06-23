Norway to produce surface drones in Ukraine

In 2025, Norway plans to finance the creation of unmanned surface vessels on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Norway on X.

Details

According to the head of the defense department Tore O. Sandvik, the country will make a financial contribution within the framework of the international maritime coalition.

Norway has allocated approximately 6 billion 700 million Norwegian kroner (638 million US dollars - ed) in 2025 to support the maritime coalition, which it co-chairs with the United Kingdom - said Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

He clarified that part of the funds will be directed specifically to the production of USVs on Ukrainian territory.

"Part of this funding will be used to develop and produce unmanned naval vessels using KDA technology, with production in Ukraine," the minister said.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense noted that the development will be carried out by Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

"KOGDefence (KDA) has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner on the joint development and production of USVs in Ukraine using Norwegian technologies and experience," the ministry said.

Additionally

Unmanned vessels planned for production in Ukraine have significant defense importance.

"Unmanned vessels play a crucial role in helping Ukraine defend its territory and neutralize the Russian fleet in the Black Sea," the Norwegian Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Recall

Previously, Norway has already provided military assistance to Ukraine, including NASAMS air defense systems, missiles, and armored vehicles. Joint production of USVs in Ukraine is another step in strengthening our country's defense capabilities.

As reported by UNN, an office of the leading Norwegian arms manufacturer Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace, particularly known for its NASAMS systems, which are already used to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles and drones, opened in Ukraine.