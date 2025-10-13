$41.600.10
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10034 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16414 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 21000 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20693 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26709 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15612 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31629 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17552 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14789 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Zelenskyy: Russians told the US they would occupy Donbas by October, but now our troops are advancing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russians promised the US to occupy Donbas by October-November, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense to protect against Russian air terror.

Zelenskyy: Russians told the US they would occupy Donbas by October, but now our troops are advancing

This summer, the Russians told the US and other countries that they would occupy Donbas by October or November, but instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are advancing. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the participants of the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN.

Details

First, about the situation at the front. This is important because our people have repelled another wave of Russian attacks in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. And this once again proves that Russia cannot achieve its goals when our unity generates sufficient support. This is not the first time Russia has failed to fulfill Putin's order to seize Donbas. They constantly postpone this senseless goal. This summer, they told the United States of America and other countries that they would do it in a few months - by October or November. Instead, our troops are now advancing. Our results became possible because we no longer have such a large shortage of regular weapons as before.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces still lack some things, but Ukraine is persistently working on developing its industry so that it can supply more.

According to the President, to hide its failures on the ground, Russia launched a new wave of air terror against Ukraine - against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Their main target is our energy sector. Every day, every night, Russian missiles and drones hit power plants and power lines. This is a brutal attack on normal life, and it is dangerous. To protect ourselves from it, we need systems and missiles - air defense systems that we cannot fully produce in Ukraine. Yes, we have started making interceptor drones to stop "Shaheds", we have mobile strike groups and aircraft. But the Russians are carrying out combined strikes using a large number of cruise and ballistic missiles. Therefore, systems such as Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP/T, etc., are simply vital. We are talking to everyone who can help with air defense systems and missiles. Putin hopes to use this terror before winter to break our resistance. We must not allow this. Therefore, I urge you to advocate in your parliaments and governments for the need to supply stronger air defense systems and the missiles we need. And decisions are needed in the coming weeks - both on systems and on missiles. Russia must understand that it cannot terrorize any country with impunity.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The percentage of successful destruction of enemy attack UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

